Krämer Motorcycles debuts the GP2-890 XX hypernaked track bike at EICMA

Krämer Motorcycles took the wraps off its latest addition to its purpose-built track-focused motorcycles with the debut of the 2025 Krämer GP2-890 XX hypernaked track bike.

Built for wheelies, not podiums, the Krämer GP2-890 XX focuses on the thrill of riding a thoroughbred motorcycle on the race track rather than shedding every tenth of a second from a lap time. (Photo: Kramer Motorcycles)

To that ethos, the “Double-X” aesthetic brings an aggressive look to Krämer’s GP2 platform, and it includes a flat handlebar design that provides upright ergonomics that ensure a rider can push their maximum pace all day with less fatigue and more comfort.

A limited-quantity production, the 2025 Krämer GP2-890 XX features carbon fiber everywhere, including for its bodywork, air scoops, number plates, and BST Star Tek wheels.

Additionally, a new GP-style titanium exhaust can also debuts on the GP2-890 XX, providing for a rowdy and booming aural experience on the race track.

“When we looked around the paddocks we were going to, we noticed that a little over 10% of the motorcycles on the track were large-displacement naked models, which is an interesting trend developing in the industry,” explains Jensen Beeler, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles USA. “Until now, no manufacturer has produced a hypernaked focused solely on the race track, even though the demographics are skewing more into this category. The GP2-890 XX aims to give these track riders a more purpose-built motorcycle for this segment of circuit riding.”

The hooligan nature of the Krämer GP2-890 XX is backed up with race-proven technologies and components, with top-shelf brake components from Brembo, suspension pieces from WP, and electronics from Mectronik.

The most exclusive model in the Krämer Motorcycles lineup, the GP2-890 XX will have an extremely limited production run of units. This small batch quantity allows Krämer to offer a factory customization option for the first time, with customers able to pick their frame color and fairing decal design.

“The Krämer GP2-890 XX … is our first hypernaked model without fairings, and it is a bike that is aimed more at track day riders than weekend racers,” says Markus Krämer, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles GmbH.

He continues: “The GP2-890 XX is also the first model to be part of our new factory customization program, and we plan to grow this program out to our other models in the future.”

Arriving at Krämer dealers in Spring 2025, the limited edition Krämer GP2-890 XX will be priced at $49,995 in the United States.