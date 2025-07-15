After nearly five decades serving Ohio’s powersports community, Wheelsports, the longtime KTM and Husqvarna dealership operated by the Wilson family, is closing its doors as founders Wally and Debbie Wilson head into retirement.

After nearly five decades serving Ohio’s powersports community, Wheelsports, operated by the Wilson family, is closing its doors as founders Wally and Debbie Wilson head into retirement. (Photos: High Gear Success)

Founded in 1977 by brothers Wally and Craig Wilson as a Husqvarna-only dealership in Pataskala, Ohio, Wheelsports grew alongside the sport, moving to its current Reynoldsburg location in 1980 and adding KTM in 1985. Over the years, the shop also offered a variety of outdoor power equipment, most recently Stihl and Cub Cadet.

Known for its personal, rider-focused approach and deep industry roots, Wheelsports built a loyal customer base and a reputation that spanned generations. The Wilsons sold bikes to entire families—sometimes across three generations—and even reacquired the first motorcycle they ever sold: a 1976 Husqvarna 250WR.

“We thought the shop would just help fund our racing habits,” Craig Wilson recalls. “But it turned into a lifetime of great memories.”

Wally, who raced professionally for Team Husqvarna in the 1980s, was a passionate off-road competitor, eventually shifting his focus from motocross after encouragement from AMA Hall of Famer Dick Burleson.

Founded in 1977 by brothers Wally and Craig Wilson as a Husqvarna-only dealership in Pataskala, Ohio, Wheelsports grew alongside the sport, moving to its current Reynoldsburg location in 1980 and adding KTM in 1985.

Debbie Wilson, who joined the dealership full-time in 2005, was a key force behind the scenes and out front — handling bookkeeping, managing parts and customer service, and designing showroom displays. She also introduced the dealership’s popular “shop dogs,” a hit with longtime customers.

The shop’s industry recognition includes KTM’s Outstanding Performance in Customer Relations (1988), Best Showroom in North America (2006), and numerous regional honors.

“I’ll miss seeing our customers, who became our friends,” says Wally. “But I’m excited for more time camping and helping maintain trails with the Hocking Valley Motorcycle Club.”

Craig retired in 2015, and now Wally and Debbie will join him in stepping away from the business.

The KTM and Husqvarna franchises have been sold to Lancaster Sport Cycles in Carroll, Ohio, founded in 1988.

The KTM and Husqvarna franchises have been sold to Lancaster Sport Cycles in Carroll, Ohio, founded in 1988. The dealership currently carries CFMOTO, Yamaha, Polaris, GASGAS and Sherco—and will now expand its offerings with KTM and Husqvarna inventory transferred from Wheelsports.

“Bill [Kottyan] and I want to thank Wally, Craig and Debbie for the opportunity to continue the Wheelsports legacy,” notes Tim Shephard, owner of Lancaster Sport Cycles. “We’re honored to carry on their tradition and welcome the KTM and Husqvarna brands to our showroom.”

A public celebration of Wheelsports’ 48 years in business is being planned, with details to be announced on Facebook.com/ktmwheelsports and @KTMwheelsports on Instagram. Limited-edition commemorative apparel will also be made available.