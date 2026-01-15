Magic City Harley-Davidson to close after 13 years in North Dakota

Magic City Harley-Davidson in Minot, North Dakota, has announced it will permanently close its doors later this spring, marking the end of a 13-year presence in the local riding community.

Magic City confirmed the news on January 10 via a statement posted to its social media channels, stating it plans to wind down operations around March 31, 2026. (File photo)

According to a report from KMOT-TV, the dealership confirmed the news on January 10 via a statement posted to its social media channels, stating it plans to wind down operations around March 31, 2026. The dealership did not cite specific reasons for the closure, noting only that the decision “was not made lightly.” The business later confirmed the announcement to KMOT but declined to provide further comment.

Magic City Harley-Davidson relocated to its current facility along Highway 83, just south of Minot, in 2017, after several years at a previous location. In its statement, the dealership encouraged customers to continue following its website and Facebook page for updates and to visit the store during its final months of operation.

“It is with truly heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share some very difficult news,” the dealership said in its post. “We understand the impact it will have on our loyal customers, friends, and the passionate Harley-Davidson family we have built together.”

Additional reporting by The US Sun confirmed that the closure is expected to be permanent, with no announced plans for a sale or ownership transition as of this writing. The outlet noted that the shutdown will leave Harley-Davidson riders in the Minot region seeking alternative dealerships as the 2026 riding season approaches.

Magic City Harley-Davidson says it is with a “heavy heart” that it will close the dealership’s operations in the spring. (Image: Facebook)

The Magic City Harley-Davidson closure adds to a growing list of Harley-Davidson dealership shutdowns across the U.S. in recent years. In 2025 alone, multiple stores closed or changed ownership, including locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Indiana, New York, Colorado, Wyoming, and Maryland, reflecting continued pressure on the retail network amid broader industry and economic shifts.

The Minot dealership’s closure also comes during a period of transition for Harley-Davidson at the corporate level, as the brand works through a broader turnaround strategy under new leadership announced in late 2025.