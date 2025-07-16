DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Colorado Harley dealer shuts down after 25 years, marking another closure in challenging market

The StaffJuly 16, 2025

High Country Harley-Davidson, a well-established dealership with locations in Frederick, Colorado, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, has announced that it will permanently close both stores at the end of the month, marking 25 years in business.

The news was shared via an emotional online statement, thanking customers for their loyalty and the memories they have created.

“This decision was not made lightly,” the team wrote, acknowledging the impact on their community of riders. “Every mile, every memory, every roar of the engine — it’s been an honor to share it all with you.”

Customers are being encouraged to visit the stores during their final month of operation. Details on the closures have been posted on the dealership’s website.

This shutdown is the latest in a growing list of Harley-Davidson dealership closures across the U.S. in recent years. In 2024 alone, several high-profile stores shuttered, including legacy locations in San Francisco, New York City, and Illinois. Reasons cited ranged from economic challenges to ownership changes and corporate restructuring.

Harley-Davidson has faced mounting pressures in the domestic market, reporting a $117 million loss last year and a 13% drop in U.S. sales. CEO Jochen Zeitz, who took over in 2020, recently announced his departure amid internal boardroom conflict, following efforts to refocus the brand on core touring products and digital strategy.

High Country stated online that it’s not just a dealership closing; it’s the end of an era. They are encouraging customers to walk the floor one last time and maybe find their dream ride in the process.  

Despite having more than 650 dealerships nationwide, the closures reflect broader challenges in the powersports retail sector as brands, dealers, and customers adjust to changing market conditions.

