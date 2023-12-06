Windy City consolidates three Chicago-area Harley dealerships

Windy City Motorcycle Company, operator of several Harley-Davidson dealerships in the Chicago market, has announced changes to its network of dealerships.

After an extensive study in conjunction with Harley-Davidson Motor Company on the number and locations of Harley-Davidson dealerships within the region needed to provide further enhanced customer convenience, services and exceptional experiences, a plan has been developed to consolidate operations of three dealerships into nearby existing locations.

Barbed Wire Harley-Davidson in DeKalb, City Limits Harley-Davidson in Palatine, and Chicago Harley-Davidson of Wrigleyville will be consolidated into nearby Windy City dealerships starting Dec. 15.

As part of this plan, Barbed Wire Harley-Davidson in DeKalb, Illinois will be consolidated into nearby Fox River Harley-Davidson in St. Charles, Illinois effective December 15. In addition, City Limits Harley-Davidson in Palatine, Illinois will be consolidated into nearby Lake Shore Harley-Davidson in Libertyville, Illinois on December 15. Finally, Chicago Harley-Davidson of Wrigleyville will be consolidated into Chicago Harley-Davidson located in Rosemont, Illinois in 2024.

“Our company was founded by avid motorcycle enthusiasts looking to deliver exceptional customer experiences,” says Matt Sheahan, President of Windy City Motorcycle Company. “These moves will allow us to continue to provide the highest levels of customer services, convenience, and experiences with dealerships located at the ideal locations in the market while maintaining extended hours of operations and 7-day-a-week availability within the Chicago metro area and allowing us to expand services to make Harley-Davidson dealerships in the area even more dynamic for more Riders.”

Windy City Motorcycle Company says it will work to ensure its loyal customers of these dealerships are well-served throughout the Chicagoland area. Fox River Harley-Davidson will be hosting a Barbed Wire Harley-Davidson Customer Welcome event on January 13, 2024. Lake Shore Harley-Davidson will be doing the same for City Limits Harley-Davidson customers on January 13 as well.

Harley-Davidson customers can review the Frequently Asked Questions section at www.citylimitshd.com or www.barbedwirehd.com or contact Fox River Harley-Davidson at (630) 584-8000 or Lake Shore Harley-Davidson at (847)-662-4500 with any other questions that they may have. Chicago Harley-Davidson Wrigleyville customers will be notified of specifics relative to the move of that dealership.