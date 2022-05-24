Dealer group launches ADV Touring rider training

The Chicago Motorcycle School is launching the first-of-its-kind Adventure Touring Riders Course with the inaugural class kicking off earlier this month. With training locations in St. Charles and Woodstock, Illinois, the goal of the curriculum is to get riders comfortable riding their ADV bikes on and off road.

The one-day course features 12 on-bike exercises that introduce riders to new skills needed for adventure tour riding. Exercises will include basic control, use of controlled loss of traction under braking and acceleration, standing and pivoting postures, counterweighting, rear wheel steering and surmounting obstacles.

Range-side demonstrations and discussions also cover risks, traction, surface conditions, gearing up for the ride and overall adventure preparation. This course is a great primer for those interested in full off-road training experiences, setting them up for success in those advance off-road riding opportunities.

“We are very excited to offer this new curriculum. We have had this in the works for some time now,” said Larry Woods, Chicago Motorcycle School’s Rider Services manager. “It’s a great feeling to see that it is now here, just in time for the riding season. If you are just getting into the Adventure bike riding, this is definitely something you should look into. We can help you get a taste of the off-road scene in this single-day rider course.”

Windy City Motorcycle Company operates out of 15 locations in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.