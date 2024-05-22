KTM Adventure Rider Rally to descend on South Dakota in October

KTM North America, Inc. has opened registration for its 19th annual KTM Adventure Rider Rally, October 10-13, 2024, in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Registration is open for the 19th annual KTM Adventure Rider Rally, October 10-13, 2024, in Deadwood, South Dakota. (Photo: KTM North America)

Based out of The Lodge at Deadwood, the 2024 KTM Adventure Rider Rally features exceptional adventure riding with a series of challenges and the opportunity to demo select models from our current street and dual-sport ranges.

Riding in the Deadwood region will largely consist of extensive double-track trails, highlighted by red dirt/clay with a selection of rocky sections to add to the challenge. Adventure riders will be in their element with seemingly endless, snaking turns, mountain climbs and valleys as well. Devils Tower, Spearfish Canyon, and the famous Black Hills are just some of the landmarks you’ll be able to tackle throughout the event.

The event kicks off on Thursday, October 10th, with a demo day as part of the 2024 KTM Street Demo Tour. It is followed by Ride Days on October 11th and 12th. Shorter rides and games will conclude on Sunday, October 13.

Bikes on location will include the following models:

KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT

KTM 890 SMT

KTM 990 DUKE

KTM 790 DUKE

KTM 390 DUKE

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S

KTM 890 ADVENTURE R

KTM 790 ADVENTURE

KTM 390 ADVENTURE

KTM 690 ENDURO R

KTM 690 SMC R

KTM 500 EXC-F

KTM 350 EXC-F

Routes include designated loops that will be suitable for riders of all skill levels with common places for lunch/gas. The format will once again promote a collective environment for riders to enjoy together, and in the interest of safety and to maximize the enjoyment for participants, adventurers will be placed in groups of 2-4 people each day.

Riders can sign up in advance to pre-determine their groups; otherwise, individuals will be teamed up on-site with a rider/group of the same skill level. To navigate the self-guided adventure following GPS tracks provided by KTM, a SPOT, InReach or similar PLB is required for all riders.

The KTM Adventure Rider Rally has been developed for KTM riders; however, it is open to all brands of street-legal motorcycles. Riding Technique and Technical Riding Seminars will be available for participating riders, and a variety of adventure vendors will also be on location.

In addition to having the chance to enjoy the experience with a selection of KTM ambassadors and athletes throughout the event, including Marvin Musquin, Ryan Dungey, and Taylor Robert, participants will receive an event t-shirt and hat, along with a pre-event dinner on Thursday, breakfast Friday-Sunday, and an awards dinner on Saturday, where riders will be able to recollect the experience and cap-off the orange camaraderie.

Visit the official event page for further information and to register to secure your spot in Deadwood, South Dakota, October 10-13, 2024.