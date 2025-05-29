Beta bike sales jump in the US, reach record numbers

Beta, an Italian motorcycle manufacturer specializing in off-road bikes, recently announced that between 2018 and 2024, its U.S. sales increased by 180%.

Beta USA sales from 2008 to 2014 saw large increases due to the addition of the Trial range of motorcycles, as well as the development and introduction of the complete range of two-stroke models in 2013. (Photo: Beta)

The company says it is still seeing close to an additional 10% growth from 2024 to 2025 despite a few other companies saturating the market. In April, Italy-based OEM Fantic, introduced its line of performance-driven motorcycles to the U.S.

“I feel there are many reasons for this growth, it starts with our engineers developing the motorcycles, to our dealers that have grown their dealership with our brand, and also to the customers who continue to purchase new Beta’s and at the same time, tell their friends about us, says Tim Pilg, president of Beta USA.

Beta USA says it continues to expand by adding new dealers in key markets without taking away sales from existing Beta dealers. Pilg adds that:

We want to keep a good balance of dealers in each market area where they are not fighting for sales but rather focusing on being profitable so they can provide the Beta owner with a higher level of dealer service.

Beta continues to be the highest resale off-road motorcycle in the U.S., mostly in part due to the overall demand for the products. Beta USA says it takes pride in the service that they provides to its 200 dealers nationwide, as well as the support it provides to all Beta owners.

Beta USA is the sole distribution arm for all Beta motorcycles in the U.S. market. Betamotor S.p.A. is the parent company based out of Florence, Italy where all their products are manufactured and, like Beta USA, is a family business. Beta has been manufacturing two-wheeled products since 1905, all by the same family.