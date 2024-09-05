Beta reveals 2025 EVO trial bikes

Beta USA has introduced the 2025 Evo Trial range. This model continues with updates to the front fork and an all-new rear shock, providing a more refined ride that Beta riders are accustomed to.

The sport of trial enhances riding skills for all other off-road and on-road riding disciplines, making a Trial bike a perfect second bike. Trial offers a quiet, low-impact riding condition that is fun for all ages. (Photos: Beta USA)

Engine updates include a new combustion chamber to improve low-range torque and power delivery, enhancing what the company claims is “the best engine in Trial.”

Beta offers the largest range of trial motorcycles. starting with the Evo 80, available in two-wheel sizes. The larger frame models include the 125, 200, 250, and 300. There are three versions of the 300cc models including the tried-and-true Evo 300, the softer power of the 300 SS, or the quiet and torquey performance of the Evo 300 4-stroke.

Evo 80 (Jr. and Sr.)

2025 EVO 80 Sr.

The Evo 80 Jr. is suggested for riders between the ages of 9 and 11. The Sr. model has full-size wheels in a smaller chassis and is suggested for ages 11 to 15; however, some smaller adults will also find this model ideal for starting out.

Evo 125/200

2025 Evo 200

These full-size models share the same chassis specifications as the 250 and 300 versions but arrive with a chrome-tube front fork and smaller engines. These models are ideal for beginning riders due to their forgiving power delivery. The Evo 200 is the only one in the class and offers a light-weight feel but with added torque.

Evo 250/300 SS

Both models are ideal for the club rider; where most current motocross and off-road racers will compete at the local level. The Evo 250 and the 300 SS (Super Smooth) have similar power delivery characteristics with the SS model providing 20% more torque with less over-rev vs the 250.

Evo 300

2025 Beta Evo 300

This is the world’s number one selling trial model, a bike that can be played on or competed on at the highest level of the sport. It offers a broad range of power delivery and a very light feel while in the section. The Evo 300 is a staple in the trial world.

Evo 300 4-stroke

The Evo 300 4-stroke is the bike of choice for thumpers. Over 8 lbs. lighter than the other brands’ 4-strokes and with a tighter turning radius, it is known for being a more gentle and quiet bike.

MSRP pricing:

Evo 80 2-Stroke is $4,599 (Jr.) $4,999 (Sr.)

Evo 125 2-Stroke is $7,799

Evo 200 2-Stroke is $7,999

Evo 250 2-Strokeis $8,399

Evo 300 2-Stroke is $8,699

Evo 300 SS 2-Stroke is $8,699

Evo 300 4-Stroke is $8,999

Availability: