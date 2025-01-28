American Honda has announced the return of several two-wheel models for 2025, including the ever-popular mini moto segment, covering products for all enthusiasts.

The Trail 125 returns to Honda’s lineup for ’25, harkening back to the days of meeting the nicest people on a Honda. (Photos: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.)

The Trail125 and Navi remain great options in Honda’s mini moto lineup. Riders looking to get into dual-sport without breaking the bank, the XR150L is the most affordable option on the market. And on the trials front, two Montesa Cota machines are back for 2025, after another dominating performance by Toni Bou in the FIM’s 2024 indoor and outdoor trials world championships.

“Every one of these models is designed with our customers’ needs in mind,” says Colin Miller, public relations manager at American Honda. “Honda wants to make sure every rider has their needs covered, no matter what kind of ride they’re looking to enjoy.”

2025 Trail125

Looking straight out of the 1960s yet featuring contemporary features like a four-speed semi-automatic transmission and an electric start, the Trail125 is suitable everywhere, from the streets to casual trails. The company says this model captures the essence of the classic slogan, “You Meet the Nicest People On a Honda.”

Colors: Glowing Red; Pearl Smoky Gray

MSRP: $4,099

Available: March

2025 Navi

After three years in the U.S. market, the Honda Navi has become one of the best-selling motorcycles available. Combining the convenience of a scooter with the look and feel of a motorcycle, the Navi, with its automatic transmission, easy maneuverability, and standout style, is an ideal option for navigating city streets.

Colors

Non-Painted: White

Painted Colors: Arctic Silver Metallic; Pearl Red; Blue Metallic

MSRP: $2,099 (White $1,999)

Available: March

2025 XR150L

The Honda XR150L is the epitome of bang for the buck. It has a long-travel suspension, a single-cylinder four-stroke engine, and styling inspired by the legendary XR650L.

Colors: White; Gray

MSRP: $3,099

Available: March

2025 Montesa Cota trials models

The competition-ready 301RR continues to be the pinnacle of trials performance, while the standard 4RT 260R is an excellent choice for looking to give the discipline a try.

Colors

Montesa Cota 4RT 260R: Red

Montesa Cota 301RR: Red

MSRP

Montesa Cota 4RT 260R: $9,299

Montesa Cota 301RR: $11,899

Available: February