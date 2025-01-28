Honda brings back mini motos, dual-sport and trials models for 2025
American Honda has announced the return of several two-wheel models for 2025, including the ever-popular mini moto segment, covering products for all enthusiasts.
The Trail125 and Navi remain great options in Honda’s mini moto lineup. Riders looking to get into dual-sport without breaking the bank, the XR150L is the most affordable option on the market. And on the trials front, two Montesa Cota machines are back for 2025, after another dominating performance by Toni Bou in the FIM’s 2024 indoor and outdoor trials world championships.
“Every one of these models is designed with our customers’ needs in mind,” says Colin Miller, public relations manager at American Honda. “Honda wants to make sure every rider has their needs covered, no matter what kind of ride they’re looking to enjoy.”
2025 Trail125
Looking straight out of the 1960s yet featuring contemporary features like a four-speed semi-automatic transmission and an electric start, the Trail125 is suitable everywhere, from the streets to casual trails. The company says this model captures the essence of the classic slogan, “You Meet the Nicest People On a Honda.”
Colors: Glowing Red; Pearl Smoky Gray
MSRP: $4,099
Available: March
2025 Navi
After three years in the U.S. market, the Honda Navi has become one of the best-selling motorcycles available. Combining the convenience of a scooter with the look and feel of a motorcycle, the Navi, with its automatic transmission, easy maneuverability, and standout style, is an ideal option for navigating city streets.
Colors
Non-Painted: White
Painted Colors: Arctic Silver Metallic; Pearl Red; Blue Metallic
MSRP: $2,099 (White $1,999)
Available: March
2025 XR150L
The Honda XR150L is the epitome of bang for the buck. It has a long-travel suspension, a single-cylinder four-stroke engine, and styling inspired by the legendary XR650L.
Colors: White; Gray
MSRP: $3,099
Available: March
2025 Montesa Cota trials models
The competition-ready 301RR continues to be the pinnacle of trials performance, while the standard 4RT 260R is an excellent choice for looking to give the discipline a try.
Colors
Montesa Cota 4RT 260R: Red
Montesa Cota 301RR: Red
MSRP
Montesa Cota 4RT 260R: $9,299
Montesa Cota 301RR: $11,899
Available: February