Automatic transmission part of Honda’s new 110cc Navi miniMOTO

American Honda confirmed in November that the Navi miniMOTO will be offered in the U.S. market for the 2022 model year. Small, accessible, enjoyable and priced extremely competitively, the Navi appeals to a wide range of customers, especially those just learning to ride. The model has a fuel-efficient, user-friendly 110cc engine and an automatic transmission — so no shift lever or clutch lever. The look is sporty and fun, and the seat has a low, 30.1-inch height, so most riders can touch the ground with both feet. The combination is a bike that’s nimble for navigating city traffic, easy to carry on an RV bumper rack and lightweight to simplify maneuvering into tight parking spots. There’s even a storage bin for stowing a jacket, snack or textbooks. Already very popular in some markets, the Navi is now available in the U.S.

“From the original Cub to the Grom, Honda has a proud legacy of producing miniMOTO models that open doors to new riders, and the Navi is set to extend that trend even further,” said Brandon Wilson, Sports & Experiential manager at American Honda. “This miniMOTO checks all the boxes for new riders, like simple operation, a fun design, low operating costs and Honda reliability — all for well under $2,000. We’re pleased to make motorcycling possible for more riders by offering the Navi in the U.S.”

The Navi will be on display at this weekend’s IMS Outdoors motorcycle show in Costa Mesa, California, where it will also be among the models included in the Motorcycle Industry Council’s Ride With Us Moto Intro experience, giving new riders an opportunity to try motorcycling.

Honda also confirmed the return of five additional on-road models for the new model year: the Gold Wing tourer and NC750X adventure tourer, the Rebel 1100 and Fury cruisers, and the CBR600RR sport bike. Most of these models are available in multiple trim levels, and some are offered in new colors for 2022.

NAVI

Somewhat of a mix between Honda’s Ruckus and Grom (each of which is popular enough to have developed its own subculture), the Navi has the styling of a motorcycle and some convenience features of a scooter, including Honda’s V-Matic automatic transmission — just twist the throttle to go! It’s all wrapped up in an appealing miniMOTO package that’s fun and easy to personalize, for example with Honda Accessory graphics produced in collaboration with Icon. The Navi also has an amazingly low MSRP and gas-sipping performance, putting it within reach of almost any customer. With Honda’s proven quality and reliability, it’s also a dependable way to get around town – far more convenient than public transportation or carpooling. There’s never been a better way for new riders to discover just how enjoyable, convenient and practical motorcycling can be.

MSRP: $1,807

Colors: Red; Grasshopper Green; Nut Brown; Ranger Green

Availability: January 2022 (February in California)

DESIGN / STYLING

For styling inspiration, one could hardly do better than Honda’s very own Grom – the most successful miniMOTO on the market, and one of the best-selling models in the powersports industry. As a result, the Navi boasts a sporty motorcycle look and feel, with the rider’s legs straddling the fuel tank and their feet placed on side-mounted pegs, rather than the scooter-style step-through/floorboard design. The rear brake is actuated by a foot lever on the right, as opposed to a left hand-lever as with scooters.

That said, the engine is located at the rear like a scooter, freeing up space in front of the seat for a convenient, lockable storage pod – perfect for stashing textbooks, a jacket or a water bottle. While the frame, wheels, suspension, engine and exhaust are all black, they’re offset by boldly colored side panels, whose shapes are somewhat evocative of Honda’s legendary CRF family of dirt bikes. The prominent headlight has a hexagonal shape.

Like the Grom, the Navi’s design makes it a blank canvas for customization, begging owners to update it with personal touches, by picking from Honda Signature Accessories like two special graphics kits that were developed in collaborations – one a vibrant, colorful version designed by edgy Portland gear manufacturer Icon, the other a Viper Urban Camo version designed by South Carolina hunting-apparel manufacturer TrueTimber – or from the long list of offerings the aftermarket invariably offers for Honda miniMOTO machines.

The simple-but-functional instrumentation package includes a large, easy-to-read analog speedometer and a useful fuel gauge.

ENGINE / DRIVETRAIN

While the looks are all motorcycle, the engine is all scooter, meaning it’s rear-mounted and requires no shifting. In fact, the smooth-running, quiet power plant comes straight from the acclaimed Activa (a hugely popular model in scooter-crazy Asia), and touts Honda’s super-efficient eSP friction-reducing technology, delivering excellent fuel economy, with an incredible EPA fuel mileage rating of 110.3 mpg.

This obviously makes for an extremely affordable cost of operation, especially when one considers Honda’s legendary durability and dependability. Those attributes – along with safety and convenience – were key priorities with the Navi. The engine is a fan-cooled 109.2cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, overhead-camshaft four-stroke that is tilted forward at 80º. Bore and stroke are 55.0 mm and 55.6 mm, respectively, and the compression ratio is 9.5:1. The Navi delivers ample usable power for accelerating from stops and overtaking traffic, and it’s ready to provide miles and miles of worry-free passage.

Induction is via a 16 mm carburetor, and power is transferred via Honda’s proven, efficient, easy-to-maintain V-Matic® automatic transmission to a reliable belt drive. With no clutch lever or shift lever, vehicle operation is simple and intuitive, so riders can focus on navigating streets and neighborhoods while enjoying the ride.

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION

The Navi frame design utilizes the engine as a stressed member and is carefully engineered to offer excellent handling feel with superb stability – also thanks in part to the relatively long 50.6 inch wheelbase. Ride comfort is exceptional.

A sturdy 26.8 mm inverted telescopic fork is matched with a side-mounted single rear shock absorber to provide a smooth, comfortable, planted ride, and the pressed-steel wheels are sized 12 inches and 10 inches front and rear, respectively, to confidently handle road imperfections. Slowing and stopping duties are performed by 130 mm drum-type front-and-rear brakes, and a parking brake is actuated by a lever on the left of the handlebar.

The seat height is a comfortable 30.1 inches, and the seat narrows toward the front, making it easy for most riders to get both feet on the ground at stops. A grab rail at the back of the seat provides a secure grip for the passenger.

Fuel capacity is .9 gallons, delivering surprising range thanks to the Navi’s fuel-stingy nature. Fully fueled and read to ride, the Navi weighs just 236 pounds, making it a breeze to maneuver through traffic, push into a tight parking spot or load on an RV bumper rack.

INFORMATION

The 2022 Honda Navi is scheduled for release in January 2022 (February in California) and will be available in Red, Grasshopper Green, Nut Brown and Ranger Green.

For more information, visit powersports.honda.com

Transferable one-year, unlimited-mileage limited warranty; extended coverage available with a Honda Protection Plan.

Meets current EPA standards.

Models sold in California meet current CARB standards and may differ slightly due to emissions equipment.