Honda Marine launches five-year limited rigging warranty for new outboards

Honda Marine, a division of Honda Power Sports & Products, announced the launch of a new five-year limited rigging warranty for its complete line of Honda Marine outboards.

The warranty includes protection for rigging elements such as controls, control cables, wiring harnesses, gauges, switches, tiller handles, and displays. (Photo: Honda Marine)

The new coverage expands the scope of Honda’s existing True 5 Warranty protection for the complete line of Honda Marine outboards.

The new factory-direct assurance program, fully backed by Honda Marine, extends to customers a full five years of protection on Honda Marine rigging components and systems for new package boat sales or new repower packages made on or after Jan. 1, 2026. This includes protection for rigging elements such as controls, control cables, wiring harnesses, gauges, switches, tiller handles, and displays.

Honda Marine, which has been building outboards since 1964, says its new five-year rigging warranty deepens its commitment to promoting recreational boating and elevating on-the-water experiences, helping keep boaters and watercraft running long and strong on the water.

“The Honda Marine mission celebrates every reason boaters take to the water: adventure, tranquility, and everything in between. Our new true five-year limited rigging warranty strengthens that purpose.” — Josh Matthews, division director, Honda Marine.

The new five-year rigging warranty coincides with Honda Marine’s Buyer’s Choice sales event, which runs through March 30. The promotion offers either $10,000 savings on the purchase of select Honda Marine outboards, or a no-cost addition of 36 months of the HondaCare protection plan — an extension of Honda’s standard five-year limited warranty — for a total of eight years of protection.

With no pro-rating that decreases coverage over time, the five-year limited rigging warranty is fully transferable. Full details about the offering and related exclusions are available at authorized Honda Marine dealers and online at marine.honda.com.