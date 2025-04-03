Fox Powersports acquires two dealership locations in Michigan

Fox Powersports has announced the acquisition of Lakeside Motor Sports & Marine and Nelson’s Speed Shop, expanding its powersports presence across Michigan. This move adds two new powersports and 10 premier marine brands to Fox Powersports’ lineup.

Fox Powersports Lakeside is located in Mecosta, Michigan, and features Can-Am, Indian, Kawasaki, Legend Trailer, Polaris, Sea-Doo, and Ski-Doo. (Photos: Fox Powersports)

With six locations now representing 38 brands, Fox Powersports is growing its powersports and marine industry presence across the region in addition to its automotive dealership portfolio. Lakeside Motor Sports & Marine and Nelson’s Speed Shop will continue serving their communities under new names:

Fox Powersports Lakeside (Mecosta, MI) – Featuring Can-Am, Indian, Kawasaki, Legend Trailer, Polaris, Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo;

Fox Marine Lakeside (Mecosta, MI) – Featuring Alumacraft, Bennington, Crest, Honda Marine Motors, Manitou, Mercury, Qwest, Starcraft, Suzuki Marine and Yamaha Outboards; and

Fox Powersports Nelson’s Speed Shop (Greenville, MI) – Featuring Alumacraft, Bennington, Can-Am, Crest, Honda, Honda Marine Motors, Honda Power Equipment, Kawasaki, LEGEND Trailer, Manitou, Mercury, Polaris, Qwest, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Starcraft, STIHL, Suzuki Marine and Yamaha Outboards.

“Bringing these well-established dealerships into the Fox Powersports portfolio enhances our ability to deliver premier products and service to even more customers across Michigan,” says Daniel G. DeVos, chairman and CEO of Fox Powersports. “The Lakeside and Nelson’s teams have built incredible legacies based on trust, expertise, and passion. We know Fox will continue to provide the top-tier service that the customers know and love while bringing exciting new opportunities to the communities.”

Fox Powersports Nelson’s Speed Shop in Greenville, Michigan, features Alumacraft, Bennington, Can-Am, Crest, Honda, Honda Marine Motors, Honda Power Equipment, Kawasaki, LEGEND Trailer, Manitou, Mercury, Polaris, Qwest, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Starcraft, STIHL, Suzuki Marine, and Yamaha Outboards.

Both locations have been staples in their respective communities – Lakeside Motor Sports & Marine, founded in 1998 by Ed Richter, have been a trusted name in powersports and boating, while Nelson’s Speed Shop has been a Greenville fixture for over five decades, originally established in 1971 by Jack Nelson, and owned by the Richter family since 2014.

“We have always been committed to customer service, and I know that the Fox Powersports team will carry that forward,” says Ed Richter, former owner of Lakeside Motor Sports & Marine and Nelson’s Speed Shop. “My family and I thank our customers, community, and employees for their support over the years—you are all family.”

The new locations join the powersports division overseen by Director Tim Crawford. Fox’s powersports division includes the following locations:

Fox Powersports Grand Rapids

Fox Powersports Peacock

Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson

In a statement from Fox, the company says it is retaining key leadership from the existing teams, including the following:

Mitchell Richter – General Manager, Fox Powersports Lakeside

Niel Maneke – General Manager, Fox Marine Lakeside

Danielle (Dani) Maneke – General Manager, Fox Powersports Nelson’s Speed Shop

“Tim Crawford has done an outstanding job leading our Powersports division, and we’re excited to see that leadership continue as we expand,” says Diane Maher, president and COO of Fox Powersports. “At the local level, Mitchell, Niel, and Dani understand what makes these dealerships special, and we’re excited to build on that foundation. Their passion and commitment to the community ensures that customers will receive the same great service from Fox they’ve come to expect.”

With this acquisition, Fox Powersports now operates six locations across Michigan, contributing to Fox Motors’ overall portfolio of 45 locations and 63 powersports and automotive brands.