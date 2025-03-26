Commercial Sewing founder Sam Mazzarelli passes away at 82

Samuel G. Mazzarelli, August 26, 1942 — March 13, 2025 (Photo courtesy of David Mazzarelli)

Samuel G. Mazzarelli, 82, of Goshen, Connecticut, was a powersports industry businessman and entrepreneur who passed away on March 13, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness. He was born on August 26, 1942, and graduated from Torrington High School and the University of Connecticut.

Always an inventor and a jack-of-all trades (aka, a tinkerer), Mazzrelli went from founding Commercial Sewing, Inc. as a one-man operation to expanding the business with his sons to include plants in several states and Mexico. He also holds several patents that have generated improvements to the powersports and marine industries.

Commercial Sewing makes marine covers as well. The company grew from a one man operation to being contracted by OEMS to make snowmobile covers.

Mazzarelli loved snowmobiling and the powersport industry. He sponsored many races and was proud of his sponsorship of the Goodwin Commercial Sewing race team. Together, they won three world championships.

From the 1996 edition of Snowmobile Business

He leaves behind his cherished wife Carolyn (Conti), with whom he enjoyed 59 years of marriage. In addition to Carolyn, he is survived by his three children: Suzanne, Stephen, and David. He also had 11 grandchildren. Funeral services were held Friday, March 21, 2025, at St. Thomas of Villanova Church.

Godspeed, Sam. Our condolences to your family and friends.