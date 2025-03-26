Red River Harley-Davidson, a family-owned dealership operating for 40 years in the Wichita Falls area, is now under new ownership, according to a recent post on Facebook.

On March 22, the Gilmore family, who owns Red River Harley-Davidson, posted on social media that they were selling the dealership to new owners.

Turning the page to the new owners, starting on Tuesday, March 25, Red River Harley-Davidson has now reopened under its new name.

Willy and Donna Sullivan and the owners of the new Copperhead Harley-Davidson Wichita Falls. According to a social media post, the Sullivans previously owned Sullivan Toyota of Wichita Falls from 2008-2013. Copperhead will be the couple’s third Harley-Davidson dealership – they also own American Eagle Harley-Davidson in Corinth, Texas and Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton/Fort Still, Oklahoma.

Bobby Callahan of Wichita Falls will be acting general manager, and Josh Callahan of Wichita Falls will fill the role of general sales manager. The brothers were born and raised in Wichita Falls and bring considerable experience in the motorcycle industry.

