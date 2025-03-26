Red River Harley-Davidson is now Copperhead Harley-Davidson Wichita Falls
Red River Harley-Davidson, a family-owned dealership operating for 40 years in the Wichita Falls area, is now under new ownership, according to a recent post on Facebook.
On March 22, the Gilmore family, who owns Red River Harley-Davidson, posted on social media that they were selling the dealership to new owners.
Turning the page to the new owners, starting on Tuesday, March 25, Red River Harley-Davidson has now reopened under its new name.
Willy and Donna Sullivan and the owners of the new Copperhead Harley-Davidson Wichita Falls. According to a social media post, the Sullivans previously owned Sullivan Toyota of Wichita Falls from 2008-2013. Copperhead will be the couple’s third Harley-Davidson dealership – they also own American Eagle Harley-Davidson in Corinth, Texas and Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton/Fort Still, Oklahoma.
Bobby Callahan of Wichita Falls will be acting general manager, and Josh Callahan of Wichita Falls will fill the role of general sales manager. The brothers were born and raised in Wichita Falls and bring considerable experience in the motorcycle industry.
The Red River team posted their final goodbyes on Facebook:
Red River Harley-Davidson would like to thank everyone who supported us over the past 40 years! It was one hell of a ride! Red River Harley-Davidson Family Owned & Operated Since 1985!
Jim & Vickie Gilmore opened Red River H-D back in 1985 as two young love birds with a big dream! Over the years they have run RRHD as a family with love & honesty at the forefront. Their kids Jason & Bobbie grew up in the dealership learning the ways of Harley from the best! Grandpa Bill, Grandpa Bob, Jim & Vickie Gilmore, Jim Wiese, & so many more were their mentors over the years as they found their place as siblings together inside the dealership running a top-notch Service Dept that has been consistently recognized H-D GOLD certification & continuously ranked in the top 10 to top 20 of the Nation!
The passion their family shared together and with you paired with a WHOLE LOT of hard work & dedication allowed Red River H-D to become an award winning dealership with a reputation for honesty, integrity, & an undying passion for riding Harley! Jim, Vickie, Jason, Bobbie, Ace & Hank the Shop Dogs would like to personally thank you all from our family to yours for your support over the past 40 years!
Unfortunately we were unable to make another year.
2025 marks our 40th year anniversary, but it was bittersweet for RRHD as we had to sell our dealership. Jim, Jason, Bobbie, & Alyssa will continue to work the Service Dept under the new ownership. Copperhead H-D will be open for business in this location on Tuesday.
Thank you to our amazing H.O.G. Chapter for the REVVING SALUTE TO RRHD! It has been an amazing ride over the past 40 years! Red River H-D Family Owned & Operated Since 1985! LET’S RIDE!