Skeeter Boats announces new ZXE model line
Performance fishing boat manufacturer Skeeter Boats introduced the new ZXE bass boat model line, which includes the ZXE20 and ZXE21.
Powered by Yamaha V MAX SHO 250-horsepower outboards and designed with features that prioritize functionality and performance, the ZXE models offer upgraded gauges with digital functions, updated all-fiberglass front decks, and upgraded performance seating. The new models will be available through select authorized Skeeter dealerships in June.
“The ZXE sets a new standard by blending high-end performance with next-level features,” says John Clark, general manager of Skeeter Boats. “This model line represents the next evolution of Skeeter Bass Boats. It’s built for anglers who demand more — more innovation, more capability, and more refinement, without making sacrifices.”
Additional standard features
- 8-gauge independent electronic wiring with 6 6-position fuse block at the console and bow
- 50% larger day box and electronics cabinet
- HumminbirdMSI 9-inch and 12-inch Xplore Units console and bow
- 8-foot Minnkota Raptors
- Hot Foot with throttle and Pro Trim
- Redesigned console with integrated rocker switches
- Oversize bilge compartment with raised battery shelf
- Quick access “front door” bow electronics panel
- Stomp Switch trim switches at bow
- Two pedestal seat locations
- Skeeter Built trailer with tongue step and premium wheels
- Eight updated color package options
For more information, contact your local Sketter dealer or visit www.skeeterboats.com.