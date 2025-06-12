Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

Skeeter Boats announces new ZXE model line

The StaffJune 12, 2025

Performance fishing boat manufacturer Skeeter Boats introduced the new ZXE bass boat model line, which includes the ZXE20 and ZXE21.

Powered by Yamaha V MAX SHO 250-horsepower outboards, Skeeter’s ZXE models will be available through select authorized Skeeter dealerships starting in June. (Photos: Skeeter Boats)

Powered by Yamaha V MAX SHO 250-horsepower outboards and designed with features that prioritize functionality and performance, the ZXE models offer upgraded gauges with digital functions, updated all-fiberglass front decks, and upgraded performance seating. The new models will be available through select authorized Skeeter dealerships in June.

“The ZXE sets a new standard by blending high-end performance with next-level features,” says John Clark, general manager of Skeeter Boats. “This model line represents the next evolution of Skeeter Bass Boats. It’s built for anglers who demand more — more innovation, more capability, and more refinement, without making sacrifices.”

Additional standard features

  • 8-gauge independent electronic wiring with 6 6-position fuse block at the console and bow
  • 50% larger day box and electronics cabinet
  • HumminbirdMSI 9-inch and 12-inch Xplore Units console and bow
  • 8-foot Minnkota Raptors
  • Hot Foot with throttle and Pro Trim
  • Redesigned console with integrated rocker switches
  • Oversize bilge compartment with raised battery shelf
  • Quick access “front door” bow electronics panel
  • Stomp Switch trim switches at bow
  • Two pedestal seat locations
  • Skeeter Built trailer with tongue step and premium wheels
  • Eight updated color package options

For more information, contact your local Sketter dealer or visit www.skeeterboats.com

