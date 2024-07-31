Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

Yamaha Marine names new business planning division manager

The StaffJuly 31, 2024

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit recently announced Monica Arroyave’s appointment as division manager of marine business planning. In her new role, Arroyave will lead efforts to create, communicate, and align Marine Business Unit strategic objectives across the organization. She will also provide analysis and insight for informed decision-making and leadership for mergers and acquisitions.

In her new role, Monica Arroyave will lead efforts to create, communicate, and align Marine Business Unit strategic objectives across the organization. (Photo: Yamaha Marine)

“Monica is a strong asset to the marine business planning division. Her experience and unique skillset will help Yamaha better serve our dealers, builders, customers, and the marine industry overall as we continue to strengthen our business,” says Andrea Tetto, director of marine planning, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Monica’s unique perspective will help us grow our team and continue to foster improvements in a dynamic business environment.”

Prior to joining Yamaha, Arroyave served as a global sales and marketing executive for Michelin North America. She has more than 15 years of experience in B2B marketing, product management, market intelligence, strategy, sales and marketing for companies including Michelin North America, Inc., Gilbarco Veeder-Root Company, AB Volvo, and Cummins, Inc. Arroyave also gained B2C sales and marketing, and supply chain experience through positions held with Procter & Gamble Company and Grupo Nutresa S.A.
Arroyave reports directly to Andrea Tetto, director of marine planning at Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S., including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners, Yamaha Boats, G3 Boats, Skeeter Boats, and supports 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide.

