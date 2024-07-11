The Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit recently donated two Yamaha WaveRunners to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) to enhance the enforcement of the Weeki Wachee Springs Protection Zone.

In July of 2023, FWC Commissioners approved the Springs Protection Zone, which prohibits beaching, mooring, anchoring, and grounding of vessels on the spring run of the Weeki Wachee River extending from the spring boil within Weeki Wachee State Park to the Rogers Park Boat Ramp.

“Together with our partners in Hernando County, we are working to ensure the beauty of the Weeki Wachee River is protected and preserved for the continued enjoyment of future generations. The PWCs allow our officers to patrol more efficiently within the river and spring run confines. We appreciate Yamaha for providing us with these valuable tools.” Maj. Evan Laskowski, Southwest Regional Commander.

FWC staff conducted site visits to the Weeki Wachee River and found evidence of harm due to recreational activity along the spring run and enacted the rule establishing the Springs Protection Zone. The law will be enforced by agents from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and FWC who patrol the river. Visitors who violate Springs Protection Zone rules are subject to a $140 fine.

“The efforts of the FWC in this area demonstrate a pledge to conservation and commitment to sustainable marine environments – two initiatives that complement the Yamaha mission,” said John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Yamaha Marine Government Relations. “Yamaha supports the Springs Protection Zone rules, and our team is happy to play a small role in protecting the Weeki Wachee River.”

The Springs Protection Zone is designed to protect the river’s ecology and does not limit public access to the spring, regulating only vessel activity. Visitors are allowed to swim, snorkel, and float on a raft or tube and are encouraged to use best practices to help protect the river, such as avoiding trampling vegetation, climbing on banks or trees, or discarding litter.

The public can report violations by downloading the FWC Wildlife Alert app, texting 847411 (Tip411) with keyword “FWC” and information about the violation, calling the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or submitting a tip online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.