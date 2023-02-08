Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit appoints vice president

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has named Mark Tracy as vice president. In his new position, Tracy will continue to oversee Yamaha Marine Power Sales and Marketing teams, with the added responsibility of the Marine Customer Experience (Marine Service) team.

“Mark continues to play a key role in defining our outboard motor go-to-market strategy and positioning our brand as one of the best and most reliable in the industry,” said Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. ”His tenure with Yamaha includes strong growth and sales success. Mark’s ability to build strong relationships and deliver value to our customers earned him the respect and admiration of not only boat builders and dealers across the U.S., but also the marine industry as a whole.”

A 25-year vetern of Yamaha Motor Corporation, Tracy most recently held the title of general manager of Sales and Marketing for Yamaha’s Marine Engine Systems Company, overseeing all sales and marketing for outboard and related systems and products in the U.S. Additionally, Tracy served as division manager, a role in which he was responsible for managing the relationships with Yamaha’s 120 independent boat builder partners. He also held the positions of district marketing manager for the Southwestern region of the U.S., and district marketing manager for the east coast of Florida, one of Yamaha’s largest volume territories.

In November of 2001, Tracy became the eastern regional manager for the Dealer Sales Group where he was responsible for managing nine district marketing managers and all dealer activities along the Eastern Seaboard. During that time, his team won the Yamaha Region of the Year award twice.

Prior to joining Yamaha in 1998, Tracy spent five years working as a technician, sales manager and general manager for a marine dealership in West Palm Beach, Florida. A lifelong boat enthusiast, Mark attended Syracuse University along with Key West Community College gaining degrees in Political Science and Marine Propulsion.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Gorgia, markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 450 horsepower. It also markets and sells fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet and personal watercraft. The unit includes manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Florida (trim tabs), and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha Marine Group is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, California.