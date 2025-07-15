Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterPersonal WatercraftSnowmobileTaigaTop Stories

Taiga’s mobile app update adds new controls, safety features

The StaffJuly 15, 2025

Taiga Motors, the electric powertrain technology and powersports vehicle company, recently introduced to its mobile app all-new drive modes and multiuser access for its electric snowmobiles and personal watercrafts.

Taiga’s new management system allows all-new drive modes and multiuser access. (Image: Taiga)

The new custom drive modes feature allows owners to set and save performance profiles tailored to different riders or conditions. Whether you’re dialing back power and acceleration for a beginner, creating a fleet mode for consistent use across a rental operation, or fine-tuning acceleration and top speed for your own style, the new modes let you take control of the ride experience, directly from your phone. Admins can control which modes are available for use on the vehicle.

The new user management system enables secure multiuser access, so vehicle owners can invite other users, allowing family, friends, or employees to use the app with their own login credentials and assigned permissions. It’s ideal for shared vehicles at the cottage, rental fleets, or families managing younger riders.

“These tools put safety, customization, and convenience in our owners’ hands,” says Gabriel Bernatchez, co-founder and chief technology officer at Taiga. “Our engineering teams are constantly working to enhance the ownership experience for fleet and recreational owners alike.”

This update builds on Taiga’s robust connected platform, which includes:

  • Live encrypted GPS vehicle tracking
  • LTE-based remote access and control
  • Remote charging management
  • Over-the-air updates for vehicle software
  • Remote diagnostics and servicing

Taiga vehicles are built on a fully native software and hardware stack, following Taiga’s clean sheet design approach used across all vehicle systems. This level of digital integration in powersports allows Taiga vehicles to constantly upgrade with new features and performance updates.

The new app features are available now on iOS and Android for all Taiga vehicle owners.

