Super73 unveils new line of A-Series e-bikes

Electric bike manufacturer Super73 introduced its latest A-Series models, featuring a novel lineup that shakes up the brand’s traditional platform DNA with redesigned frames and technology.

The A-Series is the first collection of bikes for the brand to incorporate secondary, modular battery technology, along with innovative storage capacity in each model. (Photo: Super73)

Super73 says it has positioned its most recent additions to be both a product and a statement and aims to set the precedent rather than follow it.

“As Super73 approaches 10 years of innovation, this next evolution reasserts our brand as the true original in electric mobility,” says Super73 CEO Travis Erwin. “Each model in this new rollout has been crafted as a reflection of years of unapologetic expansion and experimentation, in an effort to resonate with those who strive to do the same.”

The A-Series is the first collection of bikes for the brand to incorporate secondary, modular battery technology, along with innovative storage capacity in each model. The A-series introduces two new sizing platforms — 30-inch and 33-inch seat heights — with special edition versions of each, along with the recently announced 27-inch Super73-MZFT.

The Super73 A-Series includes:

The Super73-MZFT (27″) is the smallest of the series with a big personality. These bikes were designed to go against the grain and are perfect for shorter riders. MSRP: $1,995.

The Super73-MZFT (27”) features an all-new special edition. Customers can ride louder with all-new colorways, a larger battery, adjustable front suspension, and a new digital display. MSRP: $2,395.

Far from being “mid,” the Super73-M1D (30”) is a brand-new platform that hits the sweet spot with an all-new 30″ seat height, attention-commanding colorways, and core performance upgrades. MSRP: $2,495. While the Super73 M1D SE features an accessible seat height, a larger battery, adjustable front suspension, and an all-new digital display.

The Super73-B1G is the series’ biggest lift yet, with a 33″ seat height that is suitable for taller riders. MSRP: $2,595.

The SUPER73-B1G Special Edition (33”)gives you a boost in both height and performance, perfect for those often relied upon to reach high objects or dunk on the competition, along with an all-new digital display screen.

For more information on Super73’s entire line of e-bikes and accessories, visit Super73.com.