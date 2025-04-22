e-bikeLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Super73 renews partnership as ‘official electric bicycle’ of American Flat Track

The StaffApril 22, 2025

Progressive AFT has announced that Super73 has extended its commitment to the sport for the fifth consecutive year, continuing as the “official electric bicycle partner” of Progressive American Flat Track.

This partnership may also see the Mission AFT SuperTwins Champion receive a premier model at the season finale on September 13, 2025. (Photo: American Flat Track)

For five years, Super73 has been an ideal fit for American Flat Track. By providing a range of electric bicycles, necessary parts, and accessories, Super73 will help streamline day-to-day event operations for AFT staff throughout the 2025 season. This partnership may also see the Mission AFT SuperTwins Champion receive a premier model at the season finale on September 13, 2025.

Super73’s sleek designs and versatile performance offer an eco-friendly, convenient mode of transportation in the paddock and beyond. With their distinctive blend of style and performance, these e-bikes exemplify the next generation of mobility and have quickly become an indispensable asset for America’s original extreme sport.

Tags
The StaffApril 22, 2025

Related Articles

Drag Specialties adds over $75,000 to King of the Baggers purse

January 22, 2025

Parts Unlimited named title sponsor of MotoAmerica Talent Cup

January 15, 2025
Rider's Advantage booth

Rider’s Advantage grabs gold as sponsor of PSB’s Accelerate

December 24, 2024

Piaggio Group Americas steps in as gold-level Accelerate sponsor

December 23, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.