Progressive AFT has announced that Super73 has extended its commitment to the sport for the fifth consecutive year, continuing as the “official electric bicycle partner” of Progressive American Flat Track.

This partnership may also see the Mission AFT SuperTwins Champion receive a premier model at the season finale on September 13, 2025. (Photo: American Flat Track)

For five years, Super73 has been an ideal fit for American Flat Track. By providing a range of electric bicycles, necessary parts, and accessories, Super73 will help streamline day-to-day event operations for AFT staff throughout the 2025 season. This partnership may also see the Mission AFT SuperTwins Champion receive a premier model at the season finale on September 13, 2025.

Super73’s sleek designs and versatile performance offer an eco-friendly, convenient mode of transportation in the paddock and beyond. With their distinctive blend of style and performance, these e-bikes exemplify the next generation of mobility and have quickly become an indispensable asset for America’s original extreme sport.