Cobra MOTO appoints Elliott as factory race team manager

Cobra MOTO, manufacturer of youth competition off-road motorcycles, recently announced the appointment of Clay Elliott as Elite Team Manager for their factory racing program. Elliott will oversee the team’s business operations, handle sponsorships, and manage the riders and their bikes, competing in 50cc, 65cc, and Micro-E classes at AMA events.

Elliott brings a unique combination of competitive racing experience and proven coaching expertise to the role. The USMCA-certified coach competed professionally through 2015, finishing tied for 5th in Arenacross points in his final season. He has been training motocross athletes since 2010 and co-founded Driven MX Training in 2019, operating a comprehensive 70+ acre training facility in Ohio.

“Clay’s proven track record developing young talent and his personal racing experience at the highest levels make him the perfect fit for our Elite Team program,” says Sean Hilbert, president of Cobra MOTO. “His vision to elevate these athletes aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence.”

Elliott’s connection to Cobra runs deep—he grew up riding Cobra motorcycles, including a 50 JR, King Cobra, and one of the first Cobra 65s back in 2003. This personal experience with the brand adds authenticity to his new role. With a coaching style that emphasizes building character on and off the track, Elliot builds champions by encouraging young athletes to have a strong work ethic.

“The off-track habits that elite-level riders build will carry them through life, long after their racing career ends.” — Clay Elliott, Elite Team Manager

“I’m excited to join Cobra MOTO’s Elite program and work with these talented young riders,” says Elliott. “I want to build and elevate the program. These athletes are the best of the best and they need to be accommodated accordingly. I will be busting my butt to revamp the Cobra Elite Team so every young racer wants to race nothing but a Cobra motorcycle.”