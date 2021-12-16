USMCA celebrates 300 certified motorcycle coaches

The Temecula, California-based U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) has achieved a new milestone as the 300th certified motorcycle coach was named this week. The 300 coaches represent 43 states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Since 2016, the USMCA has been connecting riders to certified coaches, and the organization is pleased to achieve its goal of having 300 certified coaches in 2021, a few weeks early.

“2021 was a year to push the connection between rider and coach while also continuing our effort of outreaching to more coaches and organizations across the U.S., raising awareness and interest toward the USMCA and what coaching can do to build up new and existing riders,” said USMCA president Christy LaCurelle. “We are grateful to all the coaches that believe in our mission to grow the sport of motorcycling through proper coaching and can’t wait to continue to grow our number past 300 and fine-tune our marketing message toward riders to make sure all riders know exactly where they can go to find a coach in their area.”

To help improve the way riders can find a coach, the USMCA has been working diligently over the last six months to build a Motorcycle Coaching mobile app available for download in the Apple iOS and Google Play stores. Having the mobile app free for download and use will make it easier for a rider to connect with a certified coach.

A new website that coincides with the app will launch collectively, so the user experience is the same no matter which platform a rider chooses to reach a coach.

All USMCA certified coaches are existing, independent motorcycle coaches. Having coaches complete the certification ensures they have passed a national-level background screening, are CPR/ First Aid certified and SSI Certified.

“2021 has been a record-breaking year for the USMCA in terms of coaches completing their renewals and getting their first-time certification. With our MotorcycleCoaching.org website receiving more traffic than ever for riders to connect with a coach in their area, we felt there was no better time to make the connection easier by creating a mobile app. We are grateful for our coaching network and look forward to another record-breaking year in 2022,” said Lindsey Scheltema, USMCA Executive Director.