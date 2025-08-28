DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

NMSF renews sign language interpreter grant for MSF training

The StaffAugust 28, 2025

The National Motorcycle Safety Fund has replenished its sign language interpreter grant program with an additional $15,000. The fund is intended to make motorcycle safety training classes more accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing community, and reimburses training providers that hire interpreters for students enrolled in MSF courses.

“This program was launched in 2023, and it proved to be very successful,” said Christy LaCurelle, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. “After the first round of funds were depleted, the NMSF board unanimously agreed that continuing this program is essential to ensuring safety courses remain accessible to all individuals seeking rider education. This initiative reflects our commitment to eliminating barriers and expanding opportunities for those who aspire to learn to ride.”

Training providers will be reimbursed whether the student passes the course or not. Training sites that already receive reimbursements from their state’s rider training program office will not be eligible for this offer.

