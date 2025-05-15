The Motorcycle Industry Council and its sister associations have named Andria Yu vice president of communications, a move that signals a continued push to elevate the visibility of powersports across national media and grassroots audiences alike.

Andria Yu’s promotion comes after nearly a decade of dedicated work within the industry associations, most recently as director of media relations. (Photo: MIC)

Yu’s promotion comes after nearly a decade of dedicated work within the industry associations, most recently as director of media relations. Her background includes over 17 years in national journalism, including leadership roles at USA Today and The Baltimore Sun. In the powersports space, she’s known for leading effective media campaigns, coordinating national safety messaging, and organizing press events that put riders and machines in the spotlight.

Industry and the public

Yu has already been instrumental in telling the stories that matter—not just for enthusiasts but also for the businesses that support them. From spotlighting rider safety to promoting the lifestyle benefits of ATV, SxS, and motorcycle ownership, her approach focuses on long-term growth for the entire ecosystem, which starts on showroom floors.

“Andria brings clarity, strategy, and a rider-first perspective to everything she does,” says Christy LaCurelle, president and CEO of the MIC, MSF, ROHVA, and SVIA. “Her insight and leadership are invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve.”

Dealership advocacy

Yu’s communications strategy will support the association’s ongoing efforts in rider education, new customer engagement, and safety messaging. As a certified MSF RiderCoach and ATV Safety Institute instructor, she also understands the challenges dealers face when introducing newcomers to powersports – and she’s uniquely positioned to help break down barriers to entry.

Whether it’s through national media coverage, online video content, or influencer campaigns, Yu’s efforts have been aimed at making powersports more accessible, more exciting, and more visible – ultimately driving more interest to local dealerships.

Stability and vision

After stepping into the interim leadership role in late 2024, Yu proved her ability to maintain continuity and momentum during a transition period. As the permanent VP, she’s now focused on ensuring dealers and members are informed, engaged, and supported through coordinated communication efforts.

“We need to keep reaching out, through all forms of today’s mass media, with messages about the fun and joy that powersports brings to our lives and how to go about it safely. Our current and future members need to know how the associations can benefit their companies, and how we can all pull in the same direction.” — Andria Yu, vice president of communications, MIC, MSF, ROHVA, and SVIA

What’s next?

Yu says to expect more tools, outreach, and a unified communications approach that highlights the value of dealership involvement in national initiatives. With Yu at the helm, the powersports associations are sharpening their focus on storytelling that resonates—not just with policymakers or seasoned riders but with the next generation of customers walking into the showroom.

For powersports dealers, Yu says this new chapter means a stronger partner in building awareness, growing ridership, and sustaining success across the industry.