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John Deere agrees to $99M settlement in right-to-repair case

The StaffApril 16, 2026

In outdoor power equipment news, our sister publication, OPE+, reported that John Deere has agreed to pay $99 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging it restricted access to equipment repairs, according to court filings.

If approved, the settlement would create a fund to compensate farmers and others who paid Deere or its authorized dealers for certain large agricultural equipment repairs dating back to January 2018. (Photo: John Deere)

The proposed settlement, which still requires court approval, stems from a 2022 case accusing Deere of limiting access to diagnostic software and working with authorized dealers in ways that pushed farmers toward dealer-only repair options. Plaintiffs argued that those practices inflated repair costs and reduced competition.

Based in Moline, Illinois, Deere denied any wrongdoing in the case and said it chose to settle, move past litigation, and continue focusing on customer support.

If approved, the settlement would create a fund to compensate farmers and others who paid Deere or its authorized dealers for certain large agricultural equipment repairs dating back to January 2018.

The agreement also includes provisions that would expand access to repair tools and resources, including diagnostic capabilities.

The case is part of a broader debate around “right to repair,” which has gained traction across industries as equipment becomes more software-driven. Supporters argue manufacturers should provide owners and independent shops with the tools needed to perform repairs, while companies often cite safety, intellectual property, and product integrity concerns.

A similar class-action lawsuit was filed against Harley-Davidson over the “right to repair,” claiming that The Motor Company imposed unlawful restrictions on customers that increased repair costs. However, that lawsuit was dismissed in June 2024.

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Separately, Deere continues to face a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission, which alleges the company’s repair practices have unfairly increased costs and limited timely fixes for farmers. Deere has disputed those claims.

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The StaffApril 16, 2026

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One Comment

  1. And how many trillions of dollars do they make in a year. Yes, it is a win, sort of.
    Lawyers will eat up a lot of the settlement leaving pennies for the farmers that have spent hundreds of thousand of dollars on equipment and repairs.

    Reply

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