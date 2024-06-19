Harley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Harley-Davidson wins class-action lawsuit over ‘right to repair’

The StaffJune 19, 2024

According to reports, a judge has dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit against Harley-Davidson. The lawsuit claims the company imposed unlawful restrictions on customers that boosted the cost of repairs.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Green Bay, Wisconsin, recently ruled against 15 individual consumers who bought Harley-Davidson motorcycles between 2016 and 2022.

The consumers claimed Harley-Davidson illegally tied the sale of its motorcycles and factory warranties to the requirement that buyers use only the company’s branded parts through authorized dealers. The lawsuit alleged violations of antitrust and warranty laws.

The judge says the plaintiffs can file an amended lawsuit within 30 days.

In their lawsuit, the Harley owners challenged the company’s limited warranty provision, which stated that using unauthorized parts “may void” the warranty.

Harley-Davidson claims the provision does not say the company will void a warranty for using aftermarket parts but says it may enforce it if necessary.

The plaintiffs said Harley-Davidson acted “impermissibly,” putting Harley owners in the position of guessing whether they would lose valuable warranty coverage by using the “wrong” parts.

Griesbach sided with Harley-Davidson on the warranty provision and concluded that Harley-Davidson had not tied the sale of its motorcycles to the use of branded parts.

The judge wrote that the consumers had not alleged they were “precluded” from buying a motorcycle without agreeing to purchase Harley-Davidson parts.

In 2022, Harley-Davidson agreed to resolve an FTC case accusing the company of illegally curtailing buyers’ repair rights.

In the FTC settlement, Harley said it would not void warranties for customers who had used authorized service centers or third-party parts.

Harley did not admit liability in agreeing to settle. The company claims its resolution of that case has no bearing on the private civil lawsuit.

Source: Reuters

