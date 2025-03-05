Kawasaki Motor Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) is recalling certain 2024 Z e-1 ABS and Ninja e-1 ABS motorcycles due to an electrical system issue. A missing battery terminal anchor may cause the connection between the battery pack assembly and the motorcycle to fail.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 ABS (Photo: NHTSA)

Owners are advised not to ride their motorcycle until the repair has been performed. Dealers will inspect the battery terminals and replace the battery if the anchor is missing, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact KMC customer service at 1-866-802-9381. KMC’s number for this recall is MC25-03. The NHTSA campaign number is 25V118000. This recall may affect up to 216 units, according to Kawasaki.

Indian Motorcycle Recall

2025 Challenger Dark Horse (Photo: NHTSA)

Indian Motorcycle is also recalling certain 2025 Challenger Dark Horse, Pursuit Limited, Roadmaster Elite, and Springfield Dark Horse motorcycles due to a fuel system issue.

Indian states that certain 2025 Challenger Dark Horse, Pursuit Limited, Roadmaster Elite, and Springfield Dark Horse motorcycles may be affected due to an incorrectly crimped wire, causing the fuel pump to fail and a stalled engine during operation. This recall may affect up to seven units. The NHTSA campaign number is 25V108000.

Dealers will replace the fuel pump free of charge. According to the company, owner notification letters were mailed in February. Owners may also contact Indian customer service directly at 877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is I-25-01.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration