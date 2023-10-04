Kawasaki reveals Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 electric motorcycles

Kawasaki has a long history of producing fun motorcycles, and for 2024, the company is taking it a step further with the addition of two all-new Kawasaki EV models.

The Ninja e-1 ABS and Z e-1 ABS offer a light-hearted solution to urban commuting. (Photos: Kawasaki USA)

The Ninja e-1 ABS and Z e-1 ABS offer a light-hearted solution to urban commuting, enabling riders to transform the grind of the work commute into a ride that they can look forward to.

The brushless electric motor delivers strong low-end response. It’s amplified with an e-boost function that lets riders briefly tap into extra power for stronger acceleration and a higher top speed. Riders can find multiple power modes at their disposal as well as a WALK Mode that assists with maneuvering of the bike while in a parking lot. Dual batteries offer impressive cruising distance and multiple charging options make it a convenient addition to the daily routine.

Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 share many of the same technical features, but the Z e-1 offers a more stripped-down naked bike style with minimal bodywork.

The lightweight trellis frame, 41mm forks, Uni-Trak linkage, and disc brakes are all based on Kawasaki’s 400cc motorcycle to make riders feel familiar motorcycle characteristics when riding the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1.

Although the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 share many of the same technical features, riders are provided with two distinctly different motorcycles thanks to their ergonomic and styling differences. The Ninja e-1 offers sporty, full-fairing bodywork like that found on the full Ninja line, while the Z e-1’s minimalistic bodywork evokes the streetfighter styling of the Z supernaked bikes. A new silver and matte lime green color scheme adorns both models and introduces a thematic tone for Kawasaki EV models, present and future.

Electric Motor

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are powered by a brushless electric motor that is rated at 5.0 kW with a max rating of 9.0 kW. This clean and quiet power unit produces strong low-end power with a quick throttle response, facilitating control and contributing to quick acceleration. The motor is powered by two batteries, which use a parallel arrangement that allows one-battery operation (in ECO mode) to isolate one battery if necessary, or in the event that one battery is fully discharged before the other. Power is transferred from the motor through a primary reduction gear to the chain (secondary reduction) final drive.

Batteries

Removable dual lithium-ion batteries with a nominal voltage of 50.4 V and total nominal capacity of 30 Ah x2 rating can be found on both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1. The batteries weigh in at 25.3 lbs. each, which is significantly lighter than if powered by a single battery. The batteries are located below the storage box and mounted in a parallel position with one another. They can be removed by unlocking and opening the storage box cover, unlocking the battery cover, and pulling them out. This makes the process simple without the need to disconnect any fuses or switches for the batteries.

The state of charge can be checked by pushing a button located on the top of the battery, and with the batteries still in place, their charge is indicated on the left and right sides of the instrument display. The charging time is approximately 3.7 hours per battery for a full charge (0% >> 100%) and 1.6 hours for a partial charge (20% >> 85%).

Three charging options are available:

Charging with a charging dock (batteries removed) Charging without a charging dock (batteries removed) Offboard charging with the batteries left in place Offboard charging refers to the charging the batteries while they remain in the motorcycle using the included under seat charging adaptor that connects the included battery charger to any household outlet. When the batteries are removed, one battery can be charged at a time on the charger. By charging with an accessory dock, the battery is stabilized without affecting charging time. If a second charger is used, two batteries can charge simultaneously. Total time to fully charge both batteries takes approximately 7.4 hours from 0%.

The Ninja e-1 offers sporty, full-fairing bodywork like that found on the full Ninja line. A new silver and matte lime green color scheme adorns both models and introduces a thematic tone for Kawasaki EV models.

Ride Modes

In addition to the normal operation (ROAD Mode), riders may also choose speed-limited operation (ECO Mode) on the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1. Top speed in ROAD mode is approximately 52 mph for the Ninja e-1 and approximately 49 mph for the Z e-1, while top speed in ECO mode is limited to approximately 37 mph for the Ninja e-1 and approximately 35 mph for the Z e-1.

A mode switch located on the left side of the handlebar allows riders to switch modes with ease and it can be done while riding as long as the throttle is in the closed position. Once the batteries’ state of charge drops below 35%, the bike will switch to limited-power operation which is indicated by a turtle icon on the instrument panel and the e-Boost function will be unavailable.

e-Boost

The e-boost function allows riders to tap into increased power for stronger acceleration and a higher top speed for up to 15 seconds. The e-boost is limited to 15 seconds to maximize range and battery temperature. When e-boost is activated on the Ninja e-1, top speed is increased from approximately 52 mph to approximately 65 mph in ROAD mode and from approximately 37 mph to 45 mph in ECO mode. On the Z e-1, e-boost increases top speed from approximately 49 mph to approximately 65 mph in ROAD mode and from 35 mph to approximately 42 mph in ECO mode.

When e-boost is activated on the Ninja e-1, top speed is increased from approximately 52 mph to approximately 65 mph in ROAD mode and from approximately 37 mph to 45 mph in ECO mode.

As soon as the throttle is opened to a certain degree, the 15-second countdown timer begins, which is also indicated by the shrinking e-boost gauge on the screen. Once the timer runs out, the e-Boost function is disengaged until the bike is ready again. Riders can activate e-boost on-the-fly while riding or when completely stopped.

Walk Mode

WALK Mode conveniently assists riders with maneuvering their Ninja e-1 or Z e-1 motorcycles in parking lots and driveways. When all conditions have been met, which includes the bike stopped and throttle off, it’s activated by pressing and holding the mode button on the left side of the handlebar. Once activated, the screen background turns red so that it can be clearly distinguished from normal operation. When engaged, opening the throttle allows the bike to be moved forward at a walking speed of approximately 3.1 mph. By closing the throttle past the “zero” point, the bike can be moved in reverse at a speed of approximately 1.8 mph.

Regenerative system

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 feature a regenerative system that allows the energy of deceleration to be recycled back to the battery when the rider rolls off the throttle. This feature contributes to a longer cruising range and begins functioning once the batteries’ state of charge reaches 60% before gradually tapering off as they approach full charge.

Chassis

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 feature a lightweight trellis frame that is similar in design to that found on Kawasaki’s 400cc combustion models. The trellis-style frame design contributes to the low curb mass. Thanks to a short wheelbase and optimized chassis geometry with a rake of 24.4-degrees and trail of 3.6-inches, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 deliver light, natural handling and a sporty character that is to be desired by any rider. To complement the compact motor, the frame was reinforced for rigidity, including positioning the motor mounts in the ideal location with a low mounting point that helps lower the center of gravity for light handling.

Suspension

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 front ends are held up by 41mm telescopic front forks that produce excellent suspension action and plushness that matches a larger-class bike. On the rear, Uni-Trak suspension provides strong road-holding ability as well as bump absorption. The rear shock offers 2.5-inches of suspension stroke, helping ensure the balance of lightweight handling and a composed character. Four-way rear preload adjustability allows riders to adjust the rear ride height to their desired preference as well as setup up the bike to accommodate a passenger or luggage.

Wheels and brakes

Stopping the quick accelerating Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 is a large 290mm front disc that is gripped by a dual-piston caliper and rigid front brake master cylinder. A 220mm disc paired with a dual-piston caliper can be found at the rear. A compact and lightweight Nissin ABS control unit comes as standard equipment on the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, delivering precise control.

Full-size 17-inch wheels further add to the light, nimble handling and the sporty design of the wheels reflects the agile performance. Slim tires add to the maneuverability with a 100/80-17M/C 52S front and 130/70-17M/C 62S rear size.

Ninja styling cues

The sharp design of the front cowl hints at the Ninja e-1’s sporty potential and instantly identifies it as a Kawasaki. In addition to its sharp looks, slim LED headlamps feature low and high beams as well as an LED position lamp. Chin spoilers at the bottom of the front cowl further contribute to the strong Ninja family expression. The inner panels on the inside of the upper cowl highlight the TFT instrumentation and effectively close off space to create a well-integrated cockpit. Since there is no exhaust system, the bottom of the cowl is higher and slimmer, creating a sharp image. Compact front and rear LED turn signals deliver futuristic Ninja styling and use clear lenses for a high-quality look. The LED taillight design is inspired by the Ninja ZX-10RR and completes an all-LED lighting package.

Z styling

Unlike ICE supernaked models that highlight the engine and exhaust as key styling elements, the more compact motor and lack of an exhaust system creates a much higher ground clearance. The design of the front cowl is sharp and complemented by a compact, dark meter visor that adds to the aggressive, sporty looks. A bright LED headlamp illuminates a wide path while contributing to the Z e-1’s sharp looks and compact LED front and rear turn signals add a nice touch to the futuristic Z styling. Similar to the Ninja e-1, a storage box replaces the space left from a fuel tank and allows for a much lower mounting position, while the battery case texture further adds to the unique Kawasaki EV styling.

TFT color display

Adorning the cockpit of the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 is a 4.3-inch all-digital TFT color instrumentation for a high-grade appearance. The full-color TFT (thin-film transistor) technology delivers excellent visibility for the rider and the background screen automatically adjusts from white to black to suit available light.

Display functions include: riding mode indicator, e-boost gauge, battery pack temperature gauge, battery pack charge level gauges, clock, connected device notifications for (Bluetooth, mail and telephone), shift position indicator (N,D,F,R), speedometer, odometer, dual trip meters, current electric consumption, average electric consumption, cruising range, and more.

Storage

Taking advantage of the fuel tank area found on traditional gasoline-powered motorcycles, Kawasaki engineers were able to design a handy storage box that offers 1.3 gallons of easy-access space for small items. This space can be accessed by lifting up the storage box cover and comes in handy for keeping items like gloves or rain gear tucked away. An additional storage compartment underneath the seat is large enough to accommodate a U-lock in addition to the offboard charging adaptor.

Customers will have the ability to place an order for the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 through their Kawasaki dealership starting in October.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 ABS

Color: Metallic Bright Silver / Metallic Matte Lime Green / Ebony

MSRP: $7,599

Availability: October

2024 Kawasaki Z e-1 ABS

Color: Metallic Bright Silver / Metallic Matte Lime Green / Ebony

MSRP: $7,299

Availability: October