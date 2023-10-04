Developer of Apple and Tesla stores joins Verge Motorcycles

Electric superbike manufacturer, Verge Motorcycles, has appointed respected business and retail visionary George Blankenship as its new chief revenue officer.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Blankenship has developed acclaimed retail strategies for world-renowned brands such as Apple and electric car manufacturer Tesla. Blankenship will be responsible for developing Verge Motorcycles’ customer interface and customer journey, as well as its global store strategy.

“I see the same potential in Verge today as I did in Apple two decades ago and Tesla one decade ago when we took a big step forward to completely redefine their industries,” says Blankenship.

Verge, which is scaling up its international business, will now call on Blankenship’s expertise and extensive background in customer experience.

“George is known for the fact that no matter where he goes, he revolutionizes the prevailing operating methods in the industry. We want Verge’s stores to be in exactly the right places in terms of brand awareness and sales. George’s holistic vision, excellent networks, and industry experience will make this possible,” says Verge CTO Marko Lehtimäki.

Head-turning showrooms

Brick-and-mortar stores will play an important role, according to Verge, even though at the moment most orders come through the online store. The company says its stores, which function primarily as showrooms and brand centers, will offer not only test rides but also impressive experiences that “arouse people’s interest and attract them to become part of Verge’s community and lifestyle.”

Verge recently opened a new retail store in Monaco and plans to open several other stores in Europe and the U.S. in 2024.

Blankenship says, “We intend to surprise and delight with our innovative approach. In addition to a central and easily accessible location, successful stores must offer something unprecedented that creates added value for consumers and engages them. The goal is to open head-turning Verge stores by next summer both in major European cities and the United States.”

Lehtimäki adds, “A company’s commercial success is influenced not only by an excellent product but also by the customer experience. George has proven time and again how to successfully engage people as part of a company’s brand and the lifestyle built around it. We want Verge to become, like Tesla, globally renowned and a pioneer in its field.”

The Verge brand center journey commenced to great critical acclaim in Monaco earlier this year and the company says significant global openings are planned for 2024 and beyond.

