Rekluse taps Randy Mullinix as product manager

Race Winning Brands (RWB), a manufacturer of high-performance components for powersports, recently announced Randy Mullinix has joined the Rekluse Motor Sports team as the brand’s product manager.

Mullinix comes to the Boise, Idaho-based Rekluse team with an impressive background in the powersports industry. Having gained experience during tenures spanning two decades at leading OEM manufacturers like KTM, Polaris, Sherco, and Suzuki, Mullinix is well-versed in the unique processes of powersports product management.

From product development and innovation to manufacturing operations, sales, and marketing, Mullinix will work with the various talented teams throughout Rekluse and RWB to help drive success in its goal of getting more customers to ride and improve their vehicles.

“Randy’s strategic insights and hands-on approach will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success and growth as we continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge products to our customers,” states Nick DiBlasi, director of product management for RWB.

“I am excited to join the Rekluse and Race Winning Brands team,” Mullinix comments. “The technology and cutting-edge product lines are amazing to be a part of, and I look forward to the brand’s growth opportunities and partnering with a talented and amazing group of people.”

RWB says that adding Mullinix shows Rekluse’s commitment to new product growth and innovation in the V-twin and off-road powersports markets.