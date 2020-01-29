Parts Unlimited is now distributing off-road auto clutches, RadiusX and RadiusCX from Rekluse.

RadiusX delivers a high performance stall-preventing auto clutch with just a clutch pack swap. Offered at a great value, RadiusX combines TorqDrive friction disk technology with the innovative EXP auto clutch disk, all within an OEM clutch footprint.

RadiusCX is the next evolution in stall-preventing auto clutch technology. The product brings together the latest innovations in one package: the EXP auto clutch disk, billet aluminum Core components and TorqDrive friction disk technology.

Not only do these products prevent engine stalls and increase power transfer over OEM, they are externally adjustable and allow standard clutch lever function with full override capability.

“We’re very happy to now be offering the full line of Rekluse products with the addition of the Offroad RadiusX AND RadiusCX Auto Clutches,” said Jeff Derge, vice president of Sales at LeMans Corp., parent company of Parts Unlimited.

“We are pleased to be expanding the Rekluse product offering available through Parts Unlimited, bringing additional awareness and access to our premier auto clutch product lines,” said Sean Brown, president of Rekluse. “Together we look forward to continuing to build momentum for the Rekluse brand. With the impressive network Parts Unlimited has built and their talented sales force, we’ll be able to better serve the market and reach more riders all over the country.”