National Powersport Auctions (NPA), the nation’s leading provider of powersports remarketing services, has named James Teel as the new General Operations Manager at its Sacramento facility.

Industry veteran James Teel brings multi-segment experience and passion for powersports to his leadership role with NPA. (Photo: National Powersport Auctions)

Teel brings a strong background in the automotive, tractor, and powersports industries, along with a lifelong enthusiasm for powersports. He has been riding since the age of 10 and has built a career spanning multiple vehicle segments — experience that positions him well to understand the unique needs of dealers, buyers, and sellers in the auction space.

“I’m excited to join the NPA Sacramento team and grow with such a dynamic and dedicated group. Powersports has always been a personal passion, and I look forward to bringing that energy into this role.” — James Teel

“James is a great fit for the Sacramento team,” said Jeff Stalder, Western Regional General Operations Manager at NPA. “His industry knowledge, leadership skills, and genuine love for powersports will be a big asset to our dealers and staff.”

NPA Sacramento serves dealers throughout Northern California and beyond with full-service powersport auction support, including logistics, operations, and live simulcast sales. The next live auction is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, at 9 a.m. PT, with an in-person preview available on Wednesday, August 6. Dealers are encouraged to attend and welcome Teel to the NPA network.

Teel can be reached directly at 916-889-8656 or via email at jteel@npauctions.com.