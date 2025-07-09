Milwaukee and West Bend H-D gear up for 2025 Homecoming Rally under new ownership

Both Milwaukee Harley-Davidson and West Bend Harley-Davidson are revving up for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival with four days of music, moto-culture, demo rides, and entertainment from July 10–13. This year’s festivities mark the first Homecoming Rally under new ownership by Scott Fischer Enterprises (SFE).

The annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival runs July 10-13, beginning with a free opening concert headlined by Buckcherry at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Thursday, July 10. The concerts at Veterans Park, however, require a ticket. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

Scott Fischer Enterprises, which recently acquired both locations, is known throughout the industry for transforming dealerships into rider destinations and customer experience hubs. The company’s presence is already being felt as both stores ramp up efforts to deliver high-energy events and enhanced dealership operations.

Milwaukee Harley-Davidson: Live Music and Stunt Action

Located at 11310 W. Silver Spring Road, Milwaukee Harley-Davidson will host daily entertainment beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. with music starting at 3 p.m. Acts include Mission Accomplished, Rebel Grace, Geoff Landon Band, Bad Medicine, Hillbilly Rockstarz, and more. Attendees can also enjoy stunt performances by the Street Cowboys, along with food, drinks, and shopping opportunities.

West Bend Harley-Davidson: Demo Rides and Full Lineup

Over at 2910 W. Washington St., West Bend Harley-Davidson kicks off the party Thursday at 9 a.m. with Harley-Davidson’s 2025 demo fleet available for test rides through Saturday. Bands like Jesse Marie & The Rippers, Grimm Brothers, Saved by the Band, and Party Animals will take the stage, and the Street Cowboys will perform daily. Sunday’s closing party features a local DJ to round out the weekend.

A New Chapter for Two Wisconsin Dealerships

With the acquisition of these two flagship Wisconsin locations, SFE continues to grow its national footprint while investing in the rider experience at the local level. The company has a reputation for customer-focused operations and is expected to bring strategic improvements to sales, service, and event programming.

“Milwaukee and West Bend Harley-Davidson are iconic dealerships in a city that lives and breathes Harley-Davidson. We’re excited to celebrate the Homecoming Rally with the community and build on the strong legacy these stores already have.” — Scott Fischer

For more information, visit MilwaukeeHarley.com or WestBendHD.com.