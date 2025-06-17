Harley-Davidson kicks off Homecoming Festival July 10

The annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival begins July 10-13, beginning with a free opening concert headlined by Buckcherry at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Thursday, July 10.

With most Homecoming events free to attend, admission to Veterans Park for music performances and other activities on July 11-12 requires a ticket. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)



Other Harley-Davidson Homecoming events and activities will be held at both free and ticketed venues across the Milwaukee area, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, the Harley-Davidson powertrain operations, and the Harley-Davidson headquarters.

Veterans Park

At the heart of the festival are two full days of live music across two stages headlined by Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr. at Veterans Park, Friday and Saturday, July 11-12, and tickets are required.

Veterans Park also features two days of entertainment and festival experiences, including: freestyle motocross shows, flash tattooing by artist Luke Wessman, A custom bike build-off reveal by Unknown Industries, and a chance to win a new Harley-Davidson Street Glide.

Harley-Davidson Museum

The Harley-Davidson Museum hosts the official Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Kickoff Party and Military Appreciation Day on Thursday, July 10. Activities and entertainment include an opening address and a string of live music performances headlined by rock band Buckcherry.

Throughout the run of the festival, the Museum will host custom bike shows, stunt shows, and a range of additional experiences and entertainment provided by Harley-Davidson festival partners.

Close out the festival on Sunday, July 13, with a Roll Out Brunch & Ride-In Custom Bike Show. The Harley-Davidson Museum will also be open for regular visiting hours. Homecoming festival entertainment at the museum is free of charge and open to the public.

Harley-Davidson powertrain operations

Harley-Davidson’s onsite factory will feature self-guided engine assembly and machining tours, as well as 2025 model motorcycle test rides.

Tickets for factory tours are available for $15 and include a 30-minute self-guided tour of the powertrain operations factory floor. Attendees can take part in demo rides, where a range of 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles will be available to test ride.

Harley-Davidson headquarters

Festival goers can enjoy entertainment and more at the epicenter of motorcycle history. Harley-Davidson headquarters general campus and vendor access, along with music, an antique motorcycle show, and lawn games are free. Guided facility tours are available for purchase.

Complete details on ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events and Harley-Davidson facility tours are available at HDHomecoming.com.