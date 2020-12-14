Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations building adds 8,400 solar panels: report

While Harley-Davidson continues to implement new and innovative ideas as part of its “Rewire” corporate strategy to become more competitive within the powersports industry, renewable energy has been a focus for the company.

According to Greater Milwaukee Today, a project between We Energies and Harley has installed 8,400 solar panels atop its Powertrain Operations facility in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. The project is part of We Energies’ Solar Now program, and is the largest single rooftop solar panel system in Wisconsin – with the panels annually producing enough energy to power more than 400 homes.

Powersports Business previously reported about Elk Grove Powerports in California making electric charging stations a focal point of its new expansion, as well as, Harley’s recent announcement of its own Serial 1 brand of electric bikes. Keep an eye out for a deeper dive into e-bikes in a future issue.

