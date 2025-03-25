Daytona tourism officials report attendance dip for Bike Week 2025

According to a news report, a significant dip in visitors to Bike Week 2025 in Daytona Beach has created concern among the tourism board of directors for the beach town that runs the event.

The Halifax Area Advertising Authority board, comprised of hoteliers and representatives of other local businesses, oversees and funds the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. A board member told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that the organization wants to understand why attendance is dropping for one of its marquee events.

Meanwhile, our sister-pub Rider Magazine appeared to be having a grand old time at the 2025 event, posting multiple videos of the daily activities and rebel rousers. Daytona Bike Week typically is the kick-off for the selling season in the U.S. as spring is just starting to appear in many areas and dealers are getting prepared to greet customers new and old.

“There were countless things to do and see, and we took in as many as we could, from Main Street nightlife to scenic cruises through Ormond Beach – and actually on Daytona Beach,” American Rider Editor-in-Chief Kevin Duke wrote. “We also checked out cool bike shows, browsed hundreds of vendors, took a few demo rides, and witnessed thrilling racing action at the Speedway.”

Just how much did Bike Week attendance fall off in 2025? Is this a sign of the season ahead for dealers?

According to the News-Journal report, attendance at key spots in Daytona Beach was down by as much as 24% compared to last year’s event. The comparison uses geofencing data from a company that the board hired in 2024 to analyze the event. The board speculates that the data doesn’t seem to match what they’ve had in the past.

On Main Street, where the biggest crowds gather, the cell phone data suggested that there were 178,600 visitors at this year’s Bike Week with 289,300 repeat visitor stops. However, in 2024, there were 233,500 visitors and 382,400 repeat visits.

Daytona International Speedway attendance was down 20 percent according to the cellphone tracking. However, the city’s own spreadsheet comparison showed Main Street visitors down only 7% year-over-year and only a .07% drop in Speedway visitors.

City officials are looking into the discrepancies; however, more and more events use geofencing technology to estimate attendance levels. The city expanded the cell phone reporting to cover Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson, a hotspot for crowds and other events.

The V-twin market has struggled in the past few years with increasingly expensive models and a customer base that is growing older and moving on to other activities. (Rider Magazine/YouTube screenshot)

One thing is clear: if the data is correct and the numbers are down, it could signal a trend for the season ahead if bikers are not interested in one of the year’s largest events. The V-twin market has struggled in the past few years with increasingly expensive models and a customer base that is growing older and moving on to other activities. While Daytona Bike Week now incorporates a much more diverse crowd and representative bike brands/models than it has in the past, it is still predominantly an American iron group of riders and enthusiasts.

Sources: Daytona Beach News-Journal, Rider Magazine