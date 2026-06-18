Legislation supported by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and the Off-Road Business Association (ORBA) has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives with the goal of preserving motorized access to public lands for individuals with disabilities and the broader off-road recreation community.

The proposal marks one of the first major federal initiatives backed jointly by SEMA and ORBA since SEMA acquired ORBA earlier this year.(Photo: SEMA/ORBA/Shutterstock)

U.S. Rep. Mike Kennedy (R-Utah) recently introduced H.R. 9221, the “Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act,” companion legislation to a Senate bill introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). The measure would require federal land managers to consider disability access when developing travel management plans and evaluating road and trail closures on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service.

According to supporters, the bill is designed to address concerns that reductions in motorized access on federally managed lands have disproportionately impacted individuals with mobility limitations, including disabled veterans, aging Americans and others who rely on vehicles to access outdoor recreation areas.

If enacted, the legislation would establish a minimum accessibility standard requiring at least 2.5 miles of authorized roads accessible to motorized vehicles for every square mile of qualifying public land.

Federal agencies would be directed to update travel management plans to meet those standards and coordinate with state, county, local and tribal governments before closing roads that provide recreational access.

The bill would also require agencies to identify alternative routes when closures occur and would generally prohibit road closures that would cause an area to fall below accessibility requirements, except in cases involving emergencies or significant safety concerns.

The proposal marks one of the first major federal initiatives backed jointly by SEMA and ORBA since SEMA acquired ORBA earlier this year. The acquisition expanded SEMA’s advocacy efforts into the off-road recreation sector, bringing together organizations that represent vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket companies, dealers and recreational users.

Supporters say the bill would help ensure continued access to public lands while preserving local input and maintaining environmental safeguards. (File photo: ORBA)

For the powersports industry, the legislation could have implications for access to OHV trails and recreation areas that drive demand for ATVs, side-by-sides, dirt bikes and related aftermarket products. Industry groups have increasingly voiced concerns over road and trail closures on federal lands, arguing that responsible motorized recreation and conservation efforts can coexist.

Supporters say the bill would help ensure continued access to public lands while preserving local input and maintaining environmental safeguards. The legislation now awaits consideration in the House and Senate, where lawmakers will debate its potential impact on federal land management and outdoor recreation policy.