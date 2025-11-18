Polaris gives over $135K to OHV, snow organizations through Trails Grants

Polaris announced on Nov. 13 that it is donating more than $135,000 to off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and snowmobile riding clubs and organizations across the United States and Canada as part of its Trails Grants program.

Awarded twice annually, Polaris Trails Grants support the efforts of nonprofit OHV organizations and snowmobile riding clubs. (Photo: Polaris)

Since its inception in 2006, Polaris’ Trails Grants have supported organizations and programs that promote safe and responsible riding, facilitate trail preservation, and help protect the environment and natural resources that are a part of the off-road trail systems.

“Local riding clubs and organizations are the backbone of the off-road community, dedicating countless hours to maintaining trails, promoting safe riding practices, and building community,” — Reid Wilson, president of off-road vehicles, Polaris.

Awarded twice annually, Polaris Trails Grants support the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs who use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects, safety and responsible riding education initiatives, and other projects. In April, Polaris awarded 13 organizations spring Trails Grants, bringing the combined donation amount for 2025 to more than $255,000.

The following 14 organizations were named fall 2025 Trails Grants recipients and received awards of up to $10,000 each.

Since the start of the Trails Grants program in 2006, Polaris has supported more than 440 ATV, off-road, and snowmobiling organizations across the U.S. and Canada through nearly $4 million in donations.

For more information, including how to apply for a spring 2026 Trails Grant, visit here.