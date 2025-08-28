The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has acquired the Off-Road Business Association (ORBA), a move that unifies two influential voices in the off-road and powersports industries.

With off-road products now the fastest-growing segment of the aftermarket, the acquisition expands SEMA’s reach and resources in supporting dealers, manufacturers, and enthusiasts. (Photos: ORBA/Facebook)

ORBA, a 501(c)(6) organization representing businesses tied to motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, and snowmobiles, has long been a leader in land-use advocacy and business representation. With off-road products now the fastest-growing segment of the aftermarket, the acquisition expands SEMA’s reach and resources in supporting dealers, manufacturers, and enthusiasts.

“Today is a great day for off-road and powersports businesses, because it further unifies efforts to advocate in Washington, D.C., and statehouses nationwide. By bringing ORBA under the SEMA banner, we’re scaling up our ability to speak on behalf of the off-road and powersports communities,” — SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola.

ORBA CEO Fred Wiley will continue to serve as a senior strategic advisor:

“SEMA has been a great partner since ORBA’s inception,” Wiley says. “Joining forces ensures our community remains at the table on issues like land access, the right to modify, and the future of off-road recreation.”

The move is also backed by SEMA’s Truck and Off-Road Alliance (TORA), which represents manufacturers, distributors, and dealers in the off-road space. “We’re excited to have ORBA’s firepower under the SEMA brand,” says TORA Chair Dawson Druesedow. “This strengthens our ability to protect and grow the industry for generations to come.”

For dealers, the acquisition means greater advocacy power on regulatory issues that affect off-road and powersports sales, as well as expanded resources to help the industry thrive.