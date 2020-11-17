Serial 1, Harley-Davidson announce e-bike lineup specs and pricing

Powersports Business recently reported a new partnership between Serial 1 Cycle Company and Harley-Davidson, effectively combining Harley’s product development capability with the agility of a dedicated start-up.

Today Serial 1 unveiled anticipated details of its first portfolio of e-bikes, with pre-ordering beginning immediately and deliveries slated to begin in spring of 2021.

The debut lineup spans four pedal-assist e-bikes that fall into the City (“/CTY”) category, targeting urban commuters and casual recreational cyclists. The products, which offer 250W of power and electric assistance up to 20 mph (MOSH/CTY, RUSH/CTY, and RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU) or 28 mph (RUSH/CTY SPEED), include:

MOSH/CTY: 529Wh Battery | 35-105 Mile Range | $3,399

RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU: 529 Wh Battery | 30-90 Mile Range | $4,399

RUSH/CTY: 706Wh Battery | 35-115 Miles Range | $4,499

RUSH/CTY SPEED: 706Wh Battery | 25-115 Mile Range | $4,999

*Free shipping will be offered to all pre-order customers in the contiguous 48 states.

"From the agile MOSH/CTY, the ultimate urban playbike, to our fully capable RUSH/CTY models, which deliver three tiers of premium features, Serial 1 brings Harley-Davidson's world-class product development capabilities to modern commuters and recreational cyclists," said Aaron Frank, brand director for Serial 1 Cycle Company.

Guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology in the world, the lineup boasts a range of features including: a light and strong hydro formed aluminum frame, integrated batteries, brose mid-mounted motors, quiet and maintenance-free, Gates carbon drive belts, Enviolo AUTOMATiQ intelligent automatic transmission (select models), integrated LED lighting, intelligent sizing, dedicated mobile app integration, digital display and datacenter and four ride modes ranging from gentle to substantial assistance

Serial 1 eBicycles are designed in Milwaukee, and take their name from "Serial Number One," the nickname for the oldest known Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

