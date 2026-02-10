Cox’s Harley-Davidson in Asheboro, North Carolina, has added another major milestone to its history, earning Harley-Davidson Motor Co.’s Platinum Bar & Shield Award while preparing to celebrate 65 years in business.

Cox’s Harley-Davidson was notified Feb. 2 that it ranked as a top-five Harley dealer nationally and the No. 1 dealer in North Carolina for the 2025 calendar year. (Photos: Cox’s Harley-Davidson)

The family-owned dealership was notified Feb. 2 that it ranked as a top-five Harley-Davidson dealer nationally and the No. 1 dealer in North Carolina for the 2025 calendar year. The recognition places Cox’s Harley-Davidson fourth overall among U.S. dealers.

Harley-Davidson’s Bar & Shield program is the company’s comprehensive dealer performance and rewards initiative, measuring results across motorcycle sales, parts and accessories, motorclothes, financing performance and customer satisfaction. Performance baselines are established using historical benchmarks at both the national and territory levels.

Cox’s Harley-Davidson averaged 154.5% above benchmark targets across all sales categories, combined with strong customer satisfaction scores, to secure the Platinum designation.

Harley-Davidson Motor Co. representatives are expected to visit the dealership this spring to recognize the staff’s performance. Additional celebrations are planned throughout 2026 as the dealership marks its 65th anniversary, culminating with its annual birthday event in October.

“There couldn’t be a better gift or greater news as we start to celebrate our 65th anniversary,” says Stephen Cox, third-generation owner. “We knew 2026 would be special, but this is certainly a catalyst for the excitement. It’s all about culture. The team inside these walls believes in camaraderie, communication and trust. Culture gets us here.”

Founded in 1961 by Recil Cox, the dealership began as a side business while Cox worked as a textile equipment mechanic at a local mill. He operated the dealership after work until the business could support him full-time. Over the decades, Cox’s Harley-Davidson has earned multiple Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Bar & Shield Awards, along with numerous additional industry honors.

The Cox name has become well known throughout the Harley-Davidson dealer network for its longevity, leadership and customer service.