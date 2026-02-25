Oklahoma dealer earns Bar & Shield Award for customer experience, excellence

Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton, Oklahoma, received Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Platinum Bar & Shield Award for exceptional service, a recognition given to the top five Harley dealerships in the nation.

Diamondback Harley-Davidson has been in business since 2019 and was honored with the Silver Bar & Shield award for 2024. (Photo: Diamond Harley-Davidson/Facebook)

“We’re honored to present this prestigious award to Willy Sullivan in recognition of the exceptional ways Diamondback Harley-Davidson continues to deliver the promise of personal freedom to Harley-Davidson riders every day,” says Jay Mukherjee, senior vice president and managing director for H-D’s North America sales markets.

The Motor Company says Diamondback earned the award for the premium customer experience it provides and for demonstrating operational excellence across many categories.

Harley-Davidson’s Bar & Shield program is the company’s comprehensive dealer performance and rewards initiative, measuring results across motorcycle sales, parts and accessories, motorclothes, financing performance, and customer satisfaction. Performance baselines are established using historical benchmarks at both the national and territory levels.

Recipients of the annual Platinum Bar & Shield award continue to elevate the brand by offering customers excellent and authentic Harley-Davidson experiences, the company says.

“Dealers like Willy, who inspire new riders to begin their journey and provide long-time riders with the outstanding service they expect and deserve, play a vital role in keeping Harley-Davidson a trusted and iconic brand for more than 120 years — and for generations to come,” says Mukherjee.

Diamondback Harley-Davidson has been in business since 2019 and was honored with the Silver Bar & Shield award for 2024.