Harley dealers recognized for customer service, dealer loyalty

Susquehanna Valley Harley-Davidson in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was recently recognized with the Motor Company’s prestigious Gold Bar & Shield Award.

Susquehanna Valley Harley-Davidson was one of only 12 dealerships to earn the Gold Bar & Shield Award for its operational excellence in a range of categories. (Photo credit: Susquehanna Valley Harley-Davidson)

Susquehanna Valley Harley-Davidson said it earned the award for its delivery of premium customer experiences and for demonstrating operational excellence in a range of categories. Only 12 dealerships nationwide earn the award each year from Harley-Davidson.

“We’re proud to present this high honor to the Tull family in recognition of the many ways Susquehanna Valley Harley-Davidson delivers personal freedom to Harley-Davidson riders day in and day out,” the award states. “Strong, passionate dealers like the Tull family who inspire new people toward taking their first steps toward riding and offer long-time riders the quality service they expect and deserve are big reasons why Harley-Davidson has been a respected, recognized brand for more than 130 years.”

The dealership states, “Gold Bar & Shield Award recipients consistently elevate the brand by providing their customers with exceptional and authentic Harley-Davidson experiences. The Bar & Shield is Harley-Davidson’s premier dealer award program.”

Grand Teton Harley-Davidson in Idaho Falls, Idaho, earned a category-level award from H-D for demonstrating operational excellence in Dealer Loyalty.

Grand Teton Harley-Davidson earned a Category-level award from H-D for demonstrating operational excellence in Dealer Loyalty. (Photo credit: Grand Teton H-D)

“We’re proud to present this high honor to Greg and Mary Woodward in recognition of the many ways Grand Teton Harley-Davidson delivers personal freedom to Harley-Davidson riders daily. Strong, passionate dealers like Greg and Mary Woodward who inspire new people to take their first steps toward riding and offer long-time riders the quality of service they expect and deserve, are big reasons why Harley-Davidson has been a respected, recognized brand for over 120 years.”

According to the company, Category Bar & Shield award recipients consistently elevate the brand by providing their customers with exceptional and authentic Harley-Davidson experiences.

Grand Teton Harley-Davidson has been serving Idaho Falls and the greater Eastern Idaho area since 2001. The Woodwards, avid motorcyclists, purchased the business in 2019 and have worked hard to make the business a well-known destination dealership.

“We are ‘owned by riders for riders,’ and most of our staff are riders, so we work diligently to create experiences we would want. This really shows through when people visit the dealership and are greeted as friends,” the Woodwards state. “Our local riders have been fantastic, and we welcome thousands of riders a year from out of town as they pass through on their way to the national parks or seek out the epic motorcycling roads in the area. We’re honored and privileged to be recognized with the Dealer Loyalty Award for 2023.”