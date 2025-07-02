A recent ordinance passed by the Winnebago County Board is stirring momentum for increased access to public roads by powersports vehicles — and powersports dealers in the region could benefit.

The ordinance updates several regulations governing the use of ATVs and UTVs on county roads. Most notably, it allows these vehicles to travel at the posted speed limit— removing the previous 35 mph cap — and lifts the restriction on nighttime riding. Photo: Wisconsin ATV Association

The ordinance, passed in late June with a 26-5 vote, updates several regulations governing the use of ATVs and UTVs on county roads. Most notably, it allows these vehicles to travel at the posted speed limit— removing the previous 35 mph cap — and lifts the restriction on nighttime riding. Operators must now be at least 16 years old, hold a valid driver’s license, carry liability insurance, and ride single file. Helmets are required for riders under 18, and machines must be equipped with functional mufflers, according to the ordinance.

The move comes as part of a growing effort by local powersports advocates to expand legal riding areas and connect trail systems via county roads. Dave Schmidt, chairman of the Winnebago County ATV/UTV Alliance, is now urging the City of Oshkosh to join the effort by opening its streets to four-wheelers.

“The economic benefits to the community are real,” Schmidt says, pointing to surrounding counties that have already opened their roads to 24/7 ATV/UTV access. “We want Oshkosh to be part of this momentum.”

Schmidt’s group argues that more inclusive street access could help support local dealers, tourism, hospitality, and service businesses. According to local advocate Gail Haag of Larsen, the industry contributes over $5.4 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy and supports more than 39,000 jobs statewide.

The ordinance could lead to increased customer interest and sales of street-legal accessories and compliant vehicles. Dealerships may also experience an increase in service work and seasonal traffic as access to the area expands.

Still, not all stakeholders are on board. Safety concerns were voiced during the county board meeting, including opposition from some board supervisors and officials from the City of Neenah.

Despite the concerns, the ordinance passed and will take effect following its official publication. County officials say the rules will be re-evaluated after one year of implementation.

As for Oshkosh, any decision on allowing four-wheelers on city streets will require a separate vote by municipal leaders. Until then, Schmidt and other advocates plan to continue making their case.