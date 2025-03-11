Harley reveals $110,000 CVO Road Glide

MotoAmerica’s King Of The Baggers series has exploded in popularity since it debuted in 2020, featuring Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles pushed to the limits of bagger performance. Now customers will be able to purchase a race-spec Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR streetbike for themselves. If they’ve got deep enough pockets.

Only 131 units of this 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR, a King Of The Baggers replica streetbike, will be built. (Photos: Harley/Rider Magazine).

Harley-Davidson’s CVO Road Glide RR will be a limited-production model of only 131 hand-assembled units available through select Harley dealers in the U.S. with a whopping MSRP of $110,000. For that chunk of change, according to Rider’s recent writeup on the CVO, customers will get the most powerful production Harley Big Twin ever offered in the MoCo’s 122-year history, complete with a race-ready chassis, an intricate a CNC-machined billet swingarm, and championship-winning racing components.

Starting with the engine, the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR is powered by a Stage IV Screamin’ Eagle 131ci (2,147cc) V-Twin that makes a claimed 153 hp at 5,750 rpm and 150 lb-ft of torque at 4,750 rpm, with a redline elevated from 5,900 rpm to 6,500 rpm. It features a gaping 68mm throttle body and a CNC-ported intake manifold, fuel flowing through CNC-ported cylinder heads, combustion chambers, and 2mm-larger valves. The 34mm exhaust valves are made from expensive Inconel to resist fatigue. The 2-into-1 Akrapovič full-titanium exhaust is 10 lb lighter than the standard Milwaukee-Eight exhaust.

The RR is powered by a Stage IV Screamin’ Eagle 131ci V-Twin.

The CVO Road Glide RR is also equipped with top-shelf Öhlins suspension components. Up front is an inverted 43mm Öhlins FGR Hypersport Superbike fork, and in the rear are Screamin’ Eagle Öhlins Remote Reservoir shocks. The fully adjustable suspension raises the motorcycle ride height by 2 inches for an increased lean angle of 36 degrees on the right and 35 degrees on the left (an increase of 3 degrees left and right compared to the CVO Road Glide ST).

For a weight reduction of 50 lb compared to the CVO Road Glide ST, the CVO Road Glide RR features titanium, carbon-fiber, and aluminum components. The mufflers and exhaust headers are titanium, and exhaust shields are carbon-fiber. A woven carbon-fiber composite is used on the front and rear fenders, side covers, tank console, fork nacelle, and radiator shroud, and a carbon-fiber and Kevlar layup is used on the front fairing and saddlebags.

The Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR comes with Harley’s Rider Safety Enhancements, including cornering ABS and traction control, cornering Drag Torque Slip Control, Vehicle Hold Control, electronically linked brakes, and tire-pressure monitoring. Riders can switch through the nine available ride modes to adjust the performance and intervention levels of these technologies.

The RR also debuts the new Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage III audio system with a four-channel, 500-watt amplifier powering 6.5-inch speakers mounted in the fairing. Additional features include a 5-inch dark smoke Wind Splitter windshield, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and over-the-air software updates via wi-fi.

The RR comes with a Akrapovič full-titanium exhaust.

The bike’s livery is inspired by the 2025 Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Team motorcycles competing in the King Of The Baggers series. It features Solid Racing Orange color that fades into a series of bars that form the shape of the Bar & Shield logo. Some areas of bodywork feature a clearcoat finish that reveals the carbon-fiber weave pattern, and there’s a white “Screamin’ Eagle” graphic on the fuel tank and fairing sides.

The engine is finished in Hog Black with Racing Orange highlights, and the cast-aluminum wheels are finished in Gloss Black with red “CVO RR” laser-etched on the front wheel. For such a high-spec machine, we were surprised not to see a set of lightweight forged-aluminum wheels, but race-team manager Jason Kehl says that none were currently available to handle the bagger’s weight.

The Road Glide RR will become available in Harley dealerships by May.

Source: Rider Magazine