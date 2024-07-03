Rockford Fosgate has partnered with the City of Sturgis for the tenth consecutive year as the “Official Motorcycle Audio Sponsor” of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which will be held Aug. 2-10. The company will also be an official sponsor of the “22nd Anniversary Mayor’s Ride” that will be held during the Motorcycle Rally.

Rockford Fosgate has been named the “Official Motorcycle Audio Sponsor” of the 84th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Photo courtesy of Rockford Fosgate

Rockford’s booth on Lazelle Street will act as a home base for Rockford Fosgate activities during the Rally. From 9:00 am – 6:00 pm daily, Rockford experts will give on-bike demonstrations of their latest aftermarket audio systems built for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Aftermarket systems will be available for purchase at the booth along with installation services from certified technicians during the Rally. Visitors who want to learn more about “Harley-Davidson Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate” can talk with Rockford staff and experience motorcycles that are factory equipped with these audio systems.

On Monday, August 5, Rockford Fosgate will present the All-Out Bagger Invitational Motorcycle Show from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm in its booth on Lazelle Street in Sturgis. The host for the event will be Jeff G. Holt, editorial director of V-Twin Visionary. This invite-only show is guaranteed to bring the top bagger builders to the show.

Rockford Fosgate team members will also be on hand at Black Hills Harley-Davidson from July 26 through August 10, where bikers can also purchase Rockford Fosgate audio systems and have them installed on-site.