Ducati’s Desmo450 makes its U.S. motocross debut at RedBud

Ducati announced that nine-time Motocross World Champion Antonio Cairoli will compete in two rounds of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship racing the Desmo450 MX, first at the RedBud on July 5 and then at the Spring Creek National on July 12.

Debuting in North America in July, the Ducati Desmo450 MX features a Desmodromic valve system in a 450cc dirt bike engine. (Photos: Ducati)



These events will mark the first-ever North American race appearances for the Desmo450 MX, Ducati’s motocross machine, and Cairoli’s return to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship following his last appearance in 2022. The RedBud and Spring Creek rounds will also serve as key development opportunities for the Desmo450 MX in U.S. racing conditions.

Cairoli also made an appearance as Grand Marshal at the Southwick National on June 28, greeting fans and supporting Ducati’s North American motocross efforts.



Fresh off a strong seventh-place overall finish at the MXGP of Great Britain, Cairoli says he has remained focused on racing as a tool for refinement. His participation in the U.S. rounds underlines Ducati Corse Off-Road’s goal of gathering data and feedback from real competition as the company expands its off-road footprint.

“This American trip is very interesting, especially from a commercial and marketing point of view. The U.S. market is the most important in the world, and our main goal is to debut the Desmo450 MX in the USA just a few weeks before deliveries begin, while enjoying iconic tracks like RedBud and Spring Creek.” — Antonio Cairoli.



The Ducati Desmo450 MX will make its U.S. racing debut on July 5 at The RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan.

“Bringing the Desmo450 MX to race in the U.S. is a significant milestone in our off-road racing project,” says Paolo Ciabatti, general manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road. “The level of competition in AMA Pro Motocross is extremely high, and having a rider of Antonio’s experience allows us to accelerate our development in real race conditions. These rounds are not just about results—they are about learning, adapting, and furthering the evolution of our motocross platform in preparation for the future.”



The RedBud National will take place in Buchanan, Michigan on July 5. Spring Creek National is held in Millville, Minnesota on July 12. Both races will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and streaming via Peacock.



For more information surrounding the Ducati Desmo450 MX, please visit Ducati.com.