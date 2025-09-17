Ducatie-bikeLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Ducati bike used as prototype for latest EV battery technology

The StaffSeptember 17, 2025

A newly developed solid-state battery demonstrated in a Ducati e-motorcycle might redefine what’s possible for high-performance electric powersports vehicles.

The new battery technology could answer some of EV’s most long-standing questions about performance, such as energy density, charging speed, safety, lifespan, and cost-effectiveness. (Photo: Ducati)

QuantumScape Corp., a publicly traded next-generation battery technology company, and PowerCo SE, the battery business of Ducati parent Volkswagen Group, recently premiered the world’s first live demonstration of QS solid-state lithium-metal batteries powering a Ducati V21L electric bike.

The breakthrough technology was showcased in a Ducati motorcycle equipped with QSE-5 battery cells, produced using the QS Cobra production process, during the Volkswagen Group’s press conference at IAA Mobility in Munich, Sept. 8-14.

The demonstration showcased the first anode-free solid-state batteries to move from laboratory discovery to a real-world vehicle. The technology is aimed at meeting the EV industry’s long-standing need for batteries that excel in five critical battery performance metrics: energy density, charging speed, safety, lifespan, and cost-effectiveness.

The Ducati V21L electric prototype contains a first-of-its-kind battery system designed specifically for QS solid-state battery cells and highlights the potential capabilities of the technology on the racetrack. QS has shown energy-density capability with just over 12-minute fast charging technology — from 10% to 80% state of charge — and 10C continuous discharge.

“Today we’ve crossed the threshold from possibility to reality,” says Siva Sivaram, president and CEO of QS. “Our world-leading battery innovation, combined with Ducati’s uncompromising craftsmanship and legendary commitment to performance, will help usher in a new era of electrified transportation.”

